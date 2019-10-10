One Charged but Police continue to explore Leads In Haslington Murder

On Tuesday a young man by the name of Rollan Abrams aged 19, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge. The charge was in relation to the murder of the Golden Grove Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) worker, David Gentle, who was found with his head almost severed in September. The teen was not required to plead to the charge and he was remanded to prison until October 22nd.

“We have leads, they are just leads for now but there are additional persons of interest that we are looking at in connection to the murder.” He noted that their leads are looking good and the investigation of the matter will be thorough.

Initially, a butcher and his nephew, who are said to be from Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara, were held days after the body was discovered and questioned about the incident. Kaieteur News understands that Gentle, who was employed at the Haslington/Grove NDC, had made numerous complaints to the police about individuals from nearby communities who were allegedly involved in illegal activities.

“He used to complain that there were a lot of people who were stealing cattle and slaughtering them at the abattoir,” a source said. It is alleged that Gentle had told some individuals that he was following three men who he suspected were involved in illegal activities.

Prior to following the men, the 58-year-old was allegedly seen drinking at a shop.

There are reports that Gentle was at a bar for a Karaoke session, when he got into a confrontation with another patron. Gentle reportedly left that location sometime before his death. This was the last time he was seen alive.

A woman who was heading to work came across the gruesome sight of Gentle’s mutilated body at the edge of a bridge, located near the Haslington Bus Shed Street.

He was lying face-down, with his head and hand on the bridge and a bicycle next to him. There were gaping wounds which appeared to be chops to the centre of his head and the back of the neck.

All the contents of his pockets as well as his other personal belongings and valuables were left intact. Residents told Kaieteur News that Gentle would usually visit a sister of his who lives some distance away from where his body was found. There was a small amount of blood at the scene.

This led to speculations that the victim was killed elsewhere. Some residents also said it was “impossible” for someone to be hacked to death in that area, without anyone seeing or hearing anything.