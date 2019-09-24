ExxonMobil seeks to land fibre optic cable from production platform

Latest update September 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
ExxonMobil is looking to lay a subsea fibre optic cable that will connect its offshore operations with its Georgetown operations.
Yesterday, ExxonMobil’s local operating company, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) in a request for information, said that it wants a support service that will help in acquiring a permit for the network.
Named the “Fiber Optic Enablement Project”, EEPGL said it is “seeking to identify suppliers who can provide environmental and regulatory support services for the permitting of a subsea fiber optic network connecting offshore facilities in the Stabroek Block to cable stations onshore Georgetown.”
EEPGL said that it is looking for the information requested to be submitted by October 7th, 2019.
However, interested companies will have to be registered with the Centre For Local Business Development in Guyana via www.CLBDGuyana.com or by visiting the South Road center directly.
The cable will be connected to the nerve of ExxonMobil’s offshore oil production platform in the Stabroek Block…the Liza Destiny.
It will likely in real time allow ExxonMobil and other stakeholders to know what is happening on board the production platform.
Sep 24, 2019Following a decision at the ExtrOrdinary Congress held in August 2019, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) yesterday hosted a financial planning workshop to inform the 2020 budget. The session, held...
Sep 24, 2019
Sep 24, 2019
Sep 24, 2019
I don’t believe the PPP and the entity named APNU+AFC can deliver transformative horizons. They both are stuck in old,... more
The least of our problems is naming a date for elections. Guyana is facing international isolation, the United States,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders “Hurricane Hell” and “The Bahamas is at war being attacked by Hurricane Dorian. And yet The... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]