Alleged Stabroek Square chain snatcher shot in butt

Latest update September 2nd, 2019 1:59 AM
A 24-year-old man was shot in the buttocks after reportedly snatching a woman’s chain, assaulting a police rank, and attempting to escape another.
The incident occurred at around 10.00 hrs yesterday in the vicinity of the Stabroek Square, where there has been an apparent escalation of brazen robberies.
Kaieteur News understands that ranks spotted the alleged robber running, while holding a gold chain in one hand. One rank attempted to apprehend the suspect, who assaulted the policeman and continued to flee.
He was reportedly then shot in the rear while attempting to evade another rank.
The suspect is under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
He is well known to the police.
In 2014, while just 18, the alleged robber and another teen were remanded for allegedly robbing a fast food delivery driver at knifepoint.
Last march, he was charged for assaulting and resisting a peace officer.
He was fined $10,000, and placed on a bond to be on good behaviour for 12 months.
