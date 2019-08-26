Fleeing burglar nabbed and beaten after refusing to drop stolen TV

An Albouystown resident received a sound beating yesterday morning, after he was caught making off with a Sophia resident’s television set.

The 27–year–old had robbed the home of Enid Casey, located at Red Road Sophia.

The woman told Kaieteur News that she left her home at around 11:30 hrs to go to a nearby shop.

She returned home in time to see a young man exiting her home with her television set.

The woman raised an alarm, and the thief fled, still holding on to the television set. “After I started to shout, the neighbours dem came out and them lil boys run behind the thief man.”

She also added that after twenty minutes of hot pursuit, the residents caught the burglar and beat him soundly. They then handed him over to the police.

Ms. Casey marveled that even while he was being chased, the thief never let go of the television.