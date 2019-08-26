Fleeing burglar nabbed and beaten after refusing to drop stolen TV

Latest update August 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
An Albouystown resident received a sound beating yesterday morning, after he was caught making off with a Sophia resident’s television set.
The 27–year–old had robbed the home of Enid Casey, located at Red Road Sophia.
The woman told Kaieteur News that she left her home at around 11:30 hrs to go to a nearby shop.
She returned home in time to see a young man exiting her home with her television set.
The woman raised an alarm, and the thief fled, still holding on to the television set. “After I started to shout, the neighbours dem came out and them lil boys run behind the thief man.”
She also added that after twenty minutes of hot pursuit, the residents caught the burglar and beat him soundly. They then handed him over to the police.
Ms. Casey marveled that even while he was being chased, the thief never let go of the television.
Aug 26, 2019The Guyanese suffered mixed fortunes when the 2019 International Karate Daigaku Caribbean Cup continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The Guyana Karate College (GKC) continued to add...
Aug 26, 2019
Aug 26, 2019
Aug 26, 2019
Aug 26, 2019
Aug 26, 2019
People would meet me all the time to say that I should not be so hard on Guyana. I would tell them, I love the country... more
The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Michelle Bachelet is a torture survivor. She was arrested in 1975 by the late dictator Augusto Pinochet’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]