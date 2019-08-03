Joint Services warn of ‘informal pronouncements’ of members’ welfare

The Joint Services Coordinating Council has warned about recent public statements about the welfare of its members.

The Joint Services comprise of the police force, the army, the prison service, the City Constabulary and the Guyana’s People’s Militia.

The Council, in a statement, said that it has noted commentary in various sections of the media regarding the administration and welfare of members of the Joint Services.

It said that it wishes to urge that no one, except the heads of the respective services, are authorized to speak on matters relating to the provision of services to ranks including education, career development and other benefits.

“Informal pronouncements by anyone should not be the medium to try to sway or influence members of the services at this critical juncture, lest these informal efforts affect the morale of ranks and contribute to the compromise of discipline and security at this time.”

According to the council, while on their bases or stations, members of the Joint Services are not permitted to display on their person in any form, any items or symbols that demonstrate any form of political allegiance.

“Additionally, members of the joint services are not permitted to engage in any type of political campaigning at their places of work or during their tours of duty. Notwithstanding, members of the joint services, like all other citizens of Guyana, have the constitutional right to exercise their franchise whenever elections are held.”

All officers and ranks of these services are entitled to receive voter education and to learn about the process involved prior to casting their ballot for any party of their choice, the council stressed.

Recently, the Opposition’s Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali, a former Housing Minister, said that over the last month he has engaged with numerous men and women in uniform.

Among the concerns he said were political interference and favoritism in career path and advancement; obsolete equipment; poor working conditions; limited support to their families;

a growing work environment in which political directives are becoming constant and poor salary and benefits.

“Securing our borders, fighting crime, keeping our homes and community safe requires a healthy mix between well trained and highly motivated manpower backed with the necessary equipment, tools and enabling environment that would foster higher level of performance leading to better results.”

He said that his government will ensure affordable housing and support in access to financing; support to families; enhanced training and access to skills development; reinstatement of the annual bonus; career development and merit based promotion without political interference, favoritism and bias and access and support for University education.