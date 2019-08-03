Govt. hands over outboard engine for use by Pomeroon students

The Five Bs initiative, which includes boats, buses, bicycles breakfast and books, was introduced by President David Granger in 2015.

It continues to benefit quite a number of school children living in remote areas.

Last Saturday, an outboard engine was handed over to the Regional Administration of Region Two. The presentation was made by the Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, who was accompanied by Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry.

Within the Pomeroon are a number of remote villages, accessible mainly by boat. Most of the Secondary Schools in Region Two on the other hand are located on the coastland. The cost for transportation is often unaffordable for most of these farmers, leaving some with no option but to keep their children away from school.

Kaieteur News understands that the 200hp outboard engine will be used in the Lower Pomeroon River to transport school children from the Lower Pomeroon to the Essequibo Coast.

Regional Education Officer, Ms. Nicholla Matthews, said that the engine would be installed on a boat to transport some 40 students from the Lower Pomeroon River to schools in Charity and Dartmouth.