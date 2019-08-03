Govt. hands over outboard engine for use by Pomeroon students

Latest update August 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Five Bs initiative, which includes boats, buses, bicycles breakfast and books, was introduced by President David Granger in 2015.
It continues to benefit quite a number of school children living in remote areas.
Last Saturday, an outboard engine was handed over to the Regional Administration of Region Two. The presentation was made by the Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, who was accompanied by Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry.
Within the Pomeroon are a number of remote villages, accessible mainly by boat. Most of the Secondary Schools in Region Two on the other hand are located on the coastland. The cost for transportation is often unaffordable for most of these farmers, leaving some with no option but to keep their children away from school.
Kaieteur News understands that the 200hp outboard engine will be used in the Lower Pomeroon River to transport school children from the Lower Pomeroon to the Essequibo Coast.
Regional Education Officer, Ms. Nicholla Matthews, said that the engine would be installed on a boat to transport some 40 students from the Lower Pomeroon River to schools in Charity and Dartmouth.
Aug 03, 2019Past footballers will have a chance to roll back the years as the Real Sports Entertainment Group yesterday launched a Masters football tournament at the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Stabroek. The...
Aug 03, 2019
Aug 03, 2019
Aug 03, 2019
Aug 03, 2019
Aug 03, 2019
In February last year, on the 20th, I did a column captioned; “Australian horror: Thank God it wasn’t a Black family.”... more
Prior to July 2018, Haitian nationals were required to have visas to enter into member states of the Caribbean Community.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Sir Ronald Sanders There were echoes of US President Donald Trump’s famous campaign slogan, “Make... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]