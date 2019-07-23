Caribbean Airlines shipping for Oil and Gas Industry

Caribbean Airlines Cargo effectively supports the Oil and Gas industry and is experienced in shipping time sensitive machinery and parts. To prove this, the airline recently worked along with RAMPS Logistics to ship a Remotely Operated Vehicle [ROV] using its All Cargo Freighter.

ROV’s are underwater vehicles that are used in the Oil and Gas Industry for deep water exploration and development projects and relay data and visual information to rig personnel to provide support for drilling and subsea construction.

The Oil and Gas industry requires, safe, reliable and cost effective delivery at all times and Caribbean Airlines Cargo has proven that it is able to successfully provide this service.

RAMPS Logistics is a leading provider of logistics solutions across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company has over 30-year experience in the industry and currently manages some of the most advanced supply chains in the world.

RAMPS has offices in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, Miami and Houston, that are capable of providing full-service logistics solutions across the globe. According to RAMPS Operations Director, Mr. Rudy Rampersad, “This shipment was extremely time sensitive, and Caribbean Airlines Cargo provided us with the solution to get it to its destination and ultimately enabled us to fulfil our client’s needs efficiently with cost savings.”

Caribbean Airlines Cargo is said to be able to offer swift, reliable delivery to destinations worldwide, through its All Cargo Freighter and expansive interline agreements which facilitate priority shipping around the globe.