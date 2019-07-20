Eric run before Thomas ketch him

Latest update July 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2019
Old people got a saying, ‘Dankey ears big he can’t hear he own story.’ Imagine SARA hear how people thief oil blocks and hustling Government property and converting dem to private property. But de same SARA didn’t know what was going on inside its own walls.
SARA check and find out that people grab Pradoville fuh next to nutten. Then SARA hear how people tek state lands and give friends and family. But SARA didn’t know that Eric Phillips was setting up private company.
Dem boys seh de investigation of de oil block situation was right up Eric street. Wid dem company he set up he could grab de two oil blocks if SARA did win de case.
Is a good thing SARA find out. When de SARA boss man find out he call ERIC and ask him if is true. This was de same Eric who seh he did lef one of de companies. He didn’t know that people always keeping track of who deh in which company.
He was a bright boy in school but he get dull when he get big. That is why de SARA boss man tell him to pack he bags.
Eric was an athlete when he was young suh he was able to run from SARA at a fast rate. De man can still sprint. That is wha dem boys seh.
Dem boys seh he coulda form a company to operate dem elevators at dem overpass. Since Patto set up dem overpass and put in de elevator not one handicap person try to use either de overpass or de elevator.
Things now reach de stage wheh people placing bets on when de elevators gun wuk. And dem putting big bets. One man bet everything he got, that dem elevators would never wuk.
That man might win because nobody don’t see de need fuh any elevator. This country never pay attention to disabled people.
Talk half and watch Eric run.
