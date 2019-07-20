Latest update July 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Eric run before Thomas ketch him

Jul 20, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Old people got a saying, ‘Dankey ears big he can’t hear he own story.’ Imagine SARA hear how people thief oil blocks and hustling Government property and converting dem to private property. But de same SARA didn’t know what was going on inside its own walls.
SARA check and find out that people grab Pradoville fuh next to nutten. Then SARA hear how people tek state lands and give friends and family. But SARA didn’t know that Eric Phillips was setting up private company.
Dem boys seh de investigation of de oil block situation was right up Eric street. Wid dem company he set up he could grab de two oil blocks if SARA did win de case.
Is a good thing SARA find out. When de SARA boss man find out he call ERIC and ask him if is true. This was de same Eric who seh he did lef one of de companies. He didn’t know that people always keeping track of who deh in which company.
He was a bright boy in school but he get dull when he get big. That is why de SARA boss man tell him to pack he bags.
Eric was an athlete when he was young suh he was able to run from SARA at a fast rate. De man can still sprint. That is wha dem boys seh.
Dem boys seh he coulda form a company to operate dem elevators at dem overpass. Since Patto set up dem overpass and put in de elevator not one handicap person try to use either de overpass or de elevator.
Things now reach de stage wheh people placing bets on when de elevators gun wuk. And dem putting big bets. One man bet everything he got, that dem elevators would never wuk.
That man might win because nobody don’t see de need fuh any elevator. This country never pay attention to disabled people.
Talk half and watch Eric run.

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A… ‘Lady Jags’ topple Saint Lucia in clinical fashion for 3rd win – Suriname blank Antigua & Barbuda

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A… ‘Lady...

Jul 20, 2019

By Franklin Wilson Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ have for the third successive occasion in this group romped to a 2-0 win, this time they have added to their list the previously unbeaten Saint Lucia to...
Read More
Guyana Boys win, but Girls lose at Regional Squash

Guyana Boys win, but Girls lose at Regional

Jul 20, 2019

Under Armor, MVP Sports and Urban Life for Jefford Track and Field Classic

Under Armor, MVP Sports and Urban Life for...

Jul 20, 2019

National Race of Champions round 2 Bowen among rookies confirmed for tomorrow’s action

National Race of Champions round 2 Bowen among...

Jul 20, 2019

Massy Distribution Guyana Inc supports Junior Boxing tourney

Massy Distribution Guyana Inc supports Junior...

Jul 20, 2019

LGC set for Department of Tourism’s 2-day International Lusignan Open Golf Tourney

LGC set for Department of Tourism’s 2-day...

Jul 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019