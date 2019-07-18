Local oil and gas sector piques Japan’s interest

Latest update July 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
His Excellency, Tatsuo Hirayama, Non-Resident Japanese Ambassador (Designate), yesterday paid a courtesy call on Moses Nagamootoo, Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.
“Both the Prime Minister and Japanese Ambassador expressed satisfaction with the relationship between Japan and Guyana. Ambassador Hirayama indicated that there is an eager interest on the part of Japanese companies to invest in Guyana’s oil and gas industry.”
The ambassador also disclosed that he has been following developments in Guyana more especially the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) proceedings as he is based in Trinidad and Tobago.
Prime Minister Nagamootoo explained the current political situation in Guyana, noting the on-going consultations between the government and the opposition. He emphasised the administration’s commitment to a clean voter’s list and credible elections.
The ambassador was accompanied by his wife, H.E Sachiko Hirayama and First Secretary to Ambassador, Yamata Kabayashi.
