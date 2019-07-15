CANU dismantled ganja smuggling ring shipping to CARICOM countries

– increase in synthetic drugs in schools recorded, says 2018 report

Guyana has seen a significant increase in narcotics smuggling for the year 2018.

This is according to the 2018 CANU Report released by Deputy Head, Lesley Ramlall.

The report stated that the vast increase in cannabis seized during 2018 was mainly due to a substantial increase of smuggling of narcotics from Berbice and Linden to Georgetown to be shipped to some CARICOM countries.

This spike was seen mostly during the June to August period, which coincides with the Summer vacation. It is known that many social activities usually occur locally and there is always an increase of tourists to the Caribbean during this period.

The report indicates that the Unit has managed to dismantle the main ring that was involved in this activity from Berbice and effectively curtailed the smuggling from Linden.

A total of 32 cases were made in 2018 as against 22 for 2017. This resulted in 61 persons being charged and 14 convictions thus far. Several cases from 2018 are still pending.

As it relates to the new phenomena of synthetic drugs in Guyana, CANU was required to conduct several investigations in schools in Regions 3 and 4 as it relates to the sale and use of the pill ‘ecstasy’. This situation was said to be very disturbing, and while there was some level of intervention by the various stakeholders in providing educational and counselling sessions for teachers, students and parents, much more needs to be done to arrest this situation.

The report also emphasizes that it should be noted that it was established that most of the synthetic drugs are coming through the ports shared with Guyana’s Eastern neighbours and the Unit has been in collaboration with relevant counterparts to address this development.

For the year 2018, the Unit benefitted from local and overseas training. The Unit was also engaged in several training sessions that focused on the development of Officers. Additionally, several Officers completed the First Responders Training as well as photography.

Three overseas conferences and seminars were attended by the Unit in 2018, including the Drug Commanders and the International Drug Enforcement Conferences.

The highlight of these conferences was to share information and be updated on the flow and impact of the narcotics trade throughout the world.

Academic/Language Training

CANU continues to encourage all of its members to pursue higher academic training. Their 2018 Report shows that in that year, six persons graduated with various academic qualifications, while others are currently attending the University of Guyana. Several members of the Unit pursued Spanish Tutoring training in 2018 while other officers commenced Portuguese classes during the said year.

The Unit was able to conduct its Annual Training for 2018. During this one week of training, all Officers were exposed to areas such as Professionalism, Conduct of a CANU Officer and the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

The Unit was honoured to have the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan present for the opening of the training.

“Being the primary agency in Guyana that is responsible for the fight against narco-trafficking, CANU’s performance in 2018 seems very laudable. Officials have indicated that there is a fear among narco-traffickers to continue operating openly or, with little apprehension because of the Unit’s performance during 2018.”

Ramlall noted that the determination to continue dismantling drug traffickers and drug trafficking groups/organisations in Guyana through the seizure of narcotics and assets belonging to traffickers have certainly been effective. He said that the Unit’s ability to work even closer with agencies such as SOCU and FIU (in not only prosecuting traffickers for narcotics but also in relation to money laundering) is clear testimony that the Unit is on the right path to ensure that the stigma of Guyana being labelled a trans-shipment country for narcotics is removed.

Ramlall stated that the Unit was able to arrest and prosecute traffickers who have been on the Unit’s target list for over the last 15 years. He added that the close cooperation with regional and international counterparts, which led to the arrest of a very senior Guyanese narco-trafficker, is clear testimony of its intelligence and operational capabilities. These successes could not have been possible had it not been for the unwavering support from the Ministry of Public Security and by extension the Government of Guyana.

Finally, the expansion of the Unit has now facilitated a wider presence throughout Guyana and this will certainly have a positive impact in the fight against narco-trafficking. The training received by all members of CANU as it relates to the mandate or academic development has ensured that capacity building continues within the Unit.

“The ability to now have organic translators in the Spanish and Dutch languages along with the training of personnel to communicate in the Portuguese language are clear indications that CANU continues to ensure that it will remain the leading drug fighting agency in Guyana and will ensure that 2019 brings even greater successes for Guyana.”