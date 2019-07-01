Latest update July 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mitra Ramkumar of Roraima Airways is THAG President

Jul 01, 2019 News 0

 

The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, on Friday, held its 26th Annual General Meeting to elect a new Executive Council at the Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown.
The new Executive comprises The President of THAG Mr. Mitra Ramkumar; Chief Financial Officer, Roraima Airways Inc; Vice President: Mr. Harrinand Persaud MBA Chief Financial & Marketing Officer, King’s Jewellery World; Treasurer : Mrs. Camille Boodhoo, Managing Director, Old Fort Tours & Angellina’s Travel Service.
Committee Members are Mr. Kevin Daby; CEO, Grand Coastal Hotel Committee Member : Ms Carol Ann Marcus- Tourism Development Coordinator, Iwokrama Committee Member : Mrs Melanie McTurk, Managing Director, Karanambu Lodge Committee Member : Mr. Kenneth Shivdyal, Destination Development Manager, Wilderness Explorers Andrea de Caires, Wilderness Explorers will serve as the Immediate Past President.
Mr. Ramkumar committed to the following areas of focus for the association; Increase the hosting of events to boost domestic tourism and the business of the THAG Membership; Expanding the Membership as well as partnerships with NGOs, Government of Guyana Agencies and Private Sector Enterprises; Increased Marketing Activities for Member Operations and Supporting Destination.
THAG also re-appointed Ram & McRae as its Auditors for the new financial year.

More in this category

Sports

National Athletics Championship… Archibald takes sprint double; Philips gets revenge in 200m

National Athletics Championship… Archibald takes sprint double;...

Jul 01, 2019

The second and final day of the National Senior Athletics Championships that is sponsored by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) was nothing short of thrilling yesterday at the National Track...
Read More
GCF Senior National C/ships… Jamal John is new king of the road, dethrones Curtis Dey

GCF Senior National C/ships… Jamal John is...

Jul 01, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League… East Bank FA leg kicks off with Timehri Panthers thumping Mocha Champs

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17...

Jul 01, 2019

Caricom Day Dominoes underway

Caricom Day Dominoes underway

Jul 01, 2019

CWI Regional U17 50-over bowls off on July 6

CWI Regional U17 50-over bowls off on July 6

Jul 01, 2019

All set for Hamilton Green Cup finale at Den Amstel today

All set for Hamilton Green Cup finale at Den...

Jul 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The dirty politics of oil

    The government has an obligation to renegotiate all the oil blocks which were handed out – both those given out during... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]yahoo.com

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019