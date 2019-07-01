Mitra Ramkumar of Roraima Airways is THAG President

The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, on Friday, held its 26th Annual General Meeting to elect a new Executive Council at the Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown.

The new Executive comprises The President of THAG Mr. Mitra Ramkumar; Chief Financial Officer, Roraima Airways Inc; Vice President: Mr. Harrinand Persaud MBA Chief Financial & Marketing Officer, King’s Jewellery World; Treasurer : Mrs. Camille Boodhoo, Managing Director, Old Fort Tours & Angellina’s Travel Service.

Committee Members are Mr. Kevin Daby; CEO, Grand Coastal Hotel Committee Member : Ms Carol Ann Marcus- Tourism Development Coordinator, Iwokrama Committee Member : Mrs Melanie McTurk, Managing Director, Karanambu Lodge Committee Member : Mr. Kenneth Shivdyal, Destination Development Manager, Wilderness Explorers Andrea de Caires, Wilderness Explorers will serve as the Immediate Past President.

Mr. Ramkumar committed to the following areas of focus for the association; Increase the hosting of events to boost domestic tourism and the business of the THAG Membership; Expanding the Membership as well as partnerships with NGOs, Government of Guyana Agencies and Private Sector Enterprises; Increased Marketing Activities for Member Operations and Supporting Destination.

THAG also re-appointed Ram & McRae as its Auditors for the new financial year.