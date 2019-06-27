Civil Aviation has modern weather broadcast system -expected to reduce manual recording by Control Tower

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has made significant strides to enhance its operations as Guyana’s air traffic continues to expand.For 2019, the aviation sector’s regulatory body has invested $60M to purchase equipment that will serve as a boost to its operations.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information, Director of Air Navigation Services (ANS) within GCAA, Rickford Samaroo, explained the types of equipment that will be purchased and the benefits of these high-tech resources.

According to the ANS Director, as part of GCAA’s work plan for 2019, priority was placed on obtaining a Digital Automatic Terminal Information System (D-ATIS).

“The system is an automatic broadcast of weather information [and] safety information for pilots.”

He explained that the current system involves manual computation of the weather.

“So, every airplane that calls in, the controller would have to manually read out the weather information. What this system will do is automatically broadcast the information every minute or so, and then it updates every hour,” Director Samaroo noted.

The equipment will also allow for updates by the air traffic controller.

Expected outcomes of the D-ATIS are a reduced workload for air traffic controllers and pilots, timely presentation of accurate and updated information, reduced likelihood of human error and a modernised system that is compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and regional interoperability plans.

Also, another piece of equipment to be brought on stream is a stand-alone pressure and temperature device. This device will be utilised in any case in which the D-ATIS system is offline for maintenance purposes.

Nevertheless, there will also be a new and improved GPS master clock system that will replace the existing system. Director Samaroo stated, “all the systems in aviation have to be uniquely synched with one time and device, so this [equipment] will also add the system also to the project”.

With this equipment, GCAA will be allowed to add more applications and devices to the system. Director Samaroo mentioned that the current GPS system being used has been in place since 2009, and therefore, a new system is needed since GCAA needs to keep abreast with updates such as those to the software.

GCAA has been in existence for 17 years and is responsible for managing and regulating civil aviation in Guyana, and to ensure that it complies with international standards.