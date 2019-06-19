Latest update June 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Conflicting addresses surface in mason’s narcotics charge – Magistrate raises concern

Timothy Badal, a 34-year-old mason, yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a narcotics charge.

Attorney-at-law Paul-Fung-a-Fat, who represented Badal, told the court that his client is a married father of one, who resides at 193 Middle Road, La Penitence.
The charge stated that on June 15, last, at 193 East La Penitence, Badal was found with 53 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.
Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made objections and released the facts of the charge which stated that on the day in question, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department went to Badal’s home – at 193 East La Penitence – and identified themselves as policemen.
The ranks then went into the house which is a flat three-bedroom concrete building. A female was present, who Badal identified as his mother. The lawmen were told that she occupies one of the rooms.
A search was then conducted in Badal’s room and one of the ranks found two black plastic bags with stems suspected to be cannabis in a clothes basket. Badal told the ranks that he found the two plastic bags in a cemetery. He was later arrested and charged.
Concerns were raised by Chief Magistrate McLennan about the difference in the address that was in the charge (193 East La Penitence) and the address given by the defendant’s attorney (193 Middle Road, La Penitence).
The Magistrate then granted bail to the tune of $120,000 with the condition attached that he must report every Friday at East La Penitence Police Station. Badal will make his next court appearance on July 9.

 

