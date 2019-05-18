Mother of six stabbed to death by husband

Latest update May 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
A six-year marriage ended in tragic fashion on Thursday night in Anna Regina, with the murder of 39-year-old mother of six, Farida Khayum, and the attempted suicide of her assailant, husband Devanand Narine.
Khayum was brutally stabbed multiple times by Narine, who then attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. The incident occurred sometime around 21:00hrs. At the time of the murder, three of the victim’s five sons, and her ailing mother were at home. Her only daughter was not present.
According to the woman’s ten year old son, who witnessed the entire ordeal, Khayum was preparing for a wedding ceremony just minutes prior to her gruesome demise. The boy said that he saw his stepdad searching his
mother’s bag, but he wasn’t sure exactly what the man was looking for.
“We went sit down in the hallway on the bench. Mommy went combing she hair, and meh stepfather de smoking cigarette outside… When he come inside, mommy head de bend down after she de combing she hair. So he hold down she head and he start stab she up in she back. She get up to walk in the kitchen and she fall down.”
The victim was stabbed some twelve times about the body, primarily in the abdomen and behind the neck. She was pronounced dead at the Suddie Public Hospital. By the time police arrived on the scene, the husband was found foaming on the bed, after he had ingested a poisonous substance. He was admitted at the same hospital, where he remains in a critical state.
Residents in the area said that the couple would argue from time to time, and that Narine would spend his days drinking, while his wife would work to provide.
Investigations are continuing.
