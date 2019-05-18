Latest update May 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mother of six stabbed to death by husband

May 18, 2019 News 0

A six-year marriage ended in tragic fashion on Thursday night in Anna Regina, with the murder of 39-year-old mother of six, Farida Khayum, and the attempted suicide of her assailant, husband Devanand Narine.

Dead: Farida Khayum

Khayum was brutally stabbed multiple times by Narine, who then attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. The incident occurred sometime around 21:00hrs. At the time of the murder, three of the victim’s five sons, and her ailing mother were at home. Her only daughter was not present.
According to the woman’s ten year old son, who witnessed the entire ordeal, Khayum was preparing for a wedding ceremony just minutes prior to her gruesome demise. The boy said that he saw his stepdad searching his

The three children who were at home at the time of the murder

mother’s bag, but he wasn’t sure exactly what the man was looking for.
“We went sit down in the hallway on the bench. Mommy went combing she hair, and meh stepfather de smoking cigarette outside… When he come inside, mommy head de bend down after she de combing she hair. So he hold down she head and he start stab she up in she back. She get up to walk in the kitchen and she fall down.”

The house where the heinous crime occurred

The victim was stabbed some twelve times about the body, primarily in the abdomen and behind the neck. She was pronounced dead at the Suddie Public Hospital. By the time police arrived on the scene, the husband was found foaming on the bed, after he had ingested a poisonous substance. He was admitted at the same hospital, where he remains in a critical state.
Residents in the area said that the couple would argue from time to time, and that Narine would spend his days drinking, while his wife would work to provide.
Investigations are continuing.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Tournament Wiltshire large and in charge with night four win over Alphonso

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Tournament Wiltshire large...

May 18, 2019

At just 16 Shomari Wiltshire is clearly in a class above his peers on the Squash Court and he demonstrated that on Thursday night at t he Georgetown Club on night four of the Woodpecker Products...
Read More
Match Officials Appointed for 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup

Match Officials Appointed for 2019 Concacaf Gold...

May 18, 2019

SUR ready for Independence Athletics meet

SUR ready for Independence Athletics meet

May 18, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FA SemisRivers View oppose Lazio today

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FA...

May 18, 2019

KFC supports Fisherman Masters for NY Independence Cup

KFC supports Fisherman Masters for NY...

May 18, 2019

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County CricketHinds, Bookie hit fifties as Demerara beat E’bo by 96 runs

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County CricketHinds,...

May 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019