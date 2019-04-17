GPHC Maternity Ward to undergo $30M expansion

Latest update April 17th, 2019 12:58 AM

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened tenders for a number of projects, most notable the
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Expansion of Maternity Ward South Block. This comes in light of previous situations of the ward being overcrowded and mothers having to double-up.
Other notable projects were the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, Construction of Asphalt Plant Administrative & Quality Control Laboratory Building, Garden of Eden, EBD and the Procurement 0f Security Services – Linden Hospital.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Expansion of Maternity Ward South Block

 

 

 

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation
Construction of Asphalt Plant Administrative & Quality Control Laboratory Building, Garden of Eden, EBD

 

 

 

 

 

 


Procurement of Security Services – Linden Hospital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Health
Procurement of Pharmaceuticals, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Detailed Baseline Study, Region 9

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Revenue Authority
Re-Paving of Guyana Revenue Authority’s Northern Access Way

 

 

Guyana Elections Commission
Procurement of Field Materials

 

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Consultancy Services for Conducting a Feasibility Study and Preparing Detailed Designs for the Upgrading of the Lethem Aerodrome

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Security
Supply, Delivery and Installation of a Whole Body Scanner at the Guyana Prison Service

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Health
Supply and Delivery of Janitorial Supplies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply, Installation and Commissioning of 72kWp Hybrid Solar Photovoltaic Micro-Grid System in Moraikobai

 

Supply and Installation of Four Hundred (400) Integrated Stand-alone Solar Powered 80W LED lights in all ten administrative regions

 

 

 

Supply and Delivery of LED bulbs and LED lamps    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies – Kuru Kururu Primary School
Lot 1 – Dry Goods
Lot 2 – Perishables
Lot 3 – Janitorial

 

 

 

Completion of Building – Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Science Lab – St. Mary Secondary School

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies – Dora Secondary School
Lot 1 – Dry Goods
Lot 2 – Vegetables
Lot 3 – Janitorial & Cleaning Supplies   

 

