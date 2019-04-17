GPHC Maternity Ward to undergo $30M expansion

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened tenders for a number of projects, most notable the

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Expansion of Maternity Ward South Block. This comes in light of previous situations of the ward being overcrowded and mothers having to double-up.

Other notable projects were the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, Construction of Asphalt Plant Administrative & Quality Control Laboratory Building, Garden of Eden, EBD and the Procurement 0f Security Services – Linden Hospital.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Expansion of Maternity Ward South Block

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation

Construction of Asphalt Plant Administrative & Quality Control Laboratory Building, Garden of Eden, EBD







Procurement of Security Services – Linden Hospital

Ministry of Public Health

Procurement of Pharmaceuticals, 2019

Detailed Baseline Study, Region 9

Guyana Revenue Authority

Re-Paving of Guyana Revenue Authority’s Northern Access Way

Guyana Elections Commission

Procurement of Field Materials

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Consultancy Services for Conducting a Feasibility Study and Preparing Detailed Designs for the Upgrading of the Lethem Aerodrome

Ministry of Public Security

Supply, Delivery and Installation of a Whole Body Scanner at the Guyana Prison Service

Ministry of Public Health

Supply and Delivery of Janitorial Supplies

Supply, Installation and Commissioning of 72kWp Hybrid Solar Photovoltaic Micro-Grid System in Moraikobai

Supply and Installation of Four Hundred (400) Integrated Stand-alone Solar Powered 80W LED lights in all ten administrative regions

Supply and Delivery of LED bulbs and LED lamps

Ministry of Education

Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies – Kuru Kururu Primary School

Lot 1 – Dry Goods

Lot 2 – Perishables

Lot 3 – Janitorial

Completion of Building – Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre

Rehabilitation of Science Lab – St. Mary Secondary School

Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies – Dora Secondary School

Lot 1 – Dry Goods

Lot 2 – Vegetables

Lot 3 – Janitorial & Cleaning Supplies