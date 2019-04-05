Latest update April 5th, 2019 12:58 AM

Exxon's Ogle Complex contract awarded to Guyanese joint venture, NABI/KCL

Exxon’s subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has awarded the contract for the construction of its new office facilities to NABI/KCL Oilfield Construction Services Guyana.
NABI/KCL is a joint venture of two leading, Caribbean construction firms, namely NaBi Construction Firm (Guyana) and Kee-Chanona Limited (Trinidad). NABI/KCL is headquartered in Georgetown.
EEPGL had advertised online and in the daily newspapers the plan last year, making Requests for Information (RFI) to contractors who can provide all of the following services: construction of two buildings for 250 seats; an outdoor pavilion; paving; landscaping; fill and storm drainage; site utilities; plumbing utilities; and electrical works.
In January 2018, Kaieteur News had exposed how the oil giant had plans of developing 10 acres of land under the control of Ogle Airport Inc (OAI), the company that operates the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.
The land lease to OAI is bound by specific conditions agreed to between the government and OAI.
The lease secured by OAI International Airport Company specifies that it must first cater to the needs of those in the aviation sector. Yet, locals in the aviation industry are being bypassed; “Our small applications have been ignored but the great ExxonMobil has been able to secure over 10 acres,” a young pilot and entrepreneur had told this publication, last year.
The Lease Agreement provides for the Airport to be “developed and operated as a public aviation facility in accordance with the Civil Aviation Laws of Guyana and compliant with all other applicable laws, statute, regulations and international agreements that pertain to the operations of an international airport, including those promulgated by the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Air Transport Association and other international bodies having jurisdiction.”
Though last year, it was reported that the company secured 10 acres, a release from NABI-KCL indicates that the size of the land allocated to EEPGL now stands at 15 acres. The building is expected to have a net zero energy footprint.
NABI-KCL stated that it is “honoured to undertake this prestigious project for ExxonMobil Guyana and commend the emphasis on local content.”

 

