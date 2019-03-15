Golden Jaguars 18-man squad for Suriname match tomorrow leaves today

Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has released the names of an 18-man squad that will travel to the Dutch speaking nation of Suriname for a match against that nation’s senior team tomorrow ahead of next Saturday’s all important Concacaf Nation’s League Qualifier against Belize at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, West Coast Demerara.
The squad, while predominantly Guyana-based, includes two International-based players – Sheldon Holder and Walter Moore who arrived in Guyana on Monday last. It includes two Goalkeepers, six Defenders, six Midfielders and four Forwards.
Guyana-based Assistant Coach Charles Pollard speaks to the criteria used to inform selection of the 18 shortlisted players: “Selection was down to hard work. Over the eight weeks, the players have demonstrated dedication, willpower and good attitude towards the programme. Fitness was one of the key areas considered; they rose from an amateur level to an almost professional level in this regard. Tactical awareness was also another element considered, which is one of the areas there is still some work to be done in, but the players have been showing great improvement towards the playing philosophy.”
Tomorrow’s match, scheduled for the Pierkhan Stadium, Nickerie, Suriname from 16:30hrs or 15:30hrs (local time), will see the team playing a stronger opponent following previous training matches with Regional Member Associations teams and one from an Elite club.
Pollard said while the result is not the key focus, “an overall good performance will be required.”
Heading the Technical Team is Head Coach – Michael Johnson, Assistant Coach – Charles Pollard, Goalkeeper Coach – Eon De Veira, Team Doctor – Dr. Kojo Sandiford, Physiotherapist – Quacy Paddy, Head of Sports Science – Wilson Toledo, Head of Recruitment – Faizal Khan, Team Operations Manager – Rawle Adams, Equipment Manager – Trevor Burnett and Assistant Equipment Manager – Levi Braithwaite.
The training matches are part of the preparation for Guyana’s final Concacaf Nations League qualifier against Belize at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora. Tickets for the match are being sold at $1500 at the following locations: Andrews Supermarket – Aubrey Barker Road,
South Ruimveldt, The Guinness Bar – Durban Street, West Indian Sports Complex – Robb
Street, Nice Restaurante – Status Hotel, Croal Street, Pegasus Hotel Guyana, KFC Outlets – Regent Street & Mandela Avenue, Dad’s Fish Shop (Den Amstel), Patsy Food Court And Bar – Soesdyke Junction and The Fashion Box – Vendors Arcade, Bartica.
Fan jerseys are also available at the GFF Secretariat and the Guyana Pegasus at a cost of G$5,000. Match time next Saturday is 18:30hrs.
Men’s Senior Squad: Guyana vs Suriname:
Name Position Club
Alex Murray Goalkeeper Santos
Akel Clarke Goalkeeper SV WBC
Sherwin Skeete Defender Fruta Conquerors
Walter Moore Defender FF Jaro
Kevin Layne Defender Guyana Defence Force
Quincy Adams Defender Fruta Conquerors
Solomon Austin Defender Fruta Conquerors
William Europe Defender Western Tigers
Trayon Bobb Midfielder Uitvlugt
Leo Lovell Midfielder Den Amstel
Clive Nobrega Midfielder Eagles United
Vurlon Mills Midfielder Fruta Conquerors
Pernel Shultz Midfielder Western Tigers
Kelsey Benjamin Midfielder Georgetown FC
Gregory Richardson Forward Fruta Conquerors
Dellon Lanferman Forward Den Amstel
Delroy Fraser Forward Guyana Defence Force
Sheldon Holder Forward Caledonia AIA
