Major Solar Power Project to be implemented throughout Guyana

The National Procurement and Tender Administrative Board (NPTAB) received bids to the tune of hundreds of millions each for major energy projects, including solar energy. Other notable projects include the Design of the Hospitality Institute, and Docking and Rehabilitation works for two ferries.

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply, Installation and Commissioning of 80 Grid-Connected and Hybrid Solar Photovoltaic Systems in All Ten Administrative Regions

Ministry of Education

Shortlising of Consultants for the Design of the Hospitality Institute

Audit Office

Provision of Audit Services

Procuring Entity

1. Chateram Ramdiall

2. D. Bahadur & Company

Bank of Guyana

Technical Assistance for the Procurement and Implementation of a Real Time Gross Settlement System and a Central Securities Depository System and Integration of Government Payment

Procuring Entity:

1. The International Securities Consultancy Limited (China)

2. ICO Corporation (USA)

3. Price Waterhouse Cooper Tax & Advisory Services Limited (Jamaica)

4. Monetics PTE Limited (Singapore)

Ministry of Agriculture – NAREI

Supply and Delivery of One (1) new Minibus

Guyana Revenue Authority

Rehabilitation and Modifications of Building and Associate Works

Ministry of Agriculture – GLDA

Supply and Delivery of Two ATV Double Cab Land Cruiser with Fifth Wheel Hitch

Supply and Delivery of One Heavy Duty Cattle Trailer

Transport and Harbour Department

Docking and Rehabilitation to the M.V. Sabanto

Docking and Rehabilitation to the M.V. Kanawan

Ministry of Education

Supply, Delivery, Installation and Testing of Equipment Lot 1-3 Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre

Supply, Delivery, Installation and Testing of Equipment, Linden Technical Institute

Supply, Delivery, Installation and Testing of Equipment, Leonora Technical Vocational Training Centre

Supply, Delivery, Installation and Testing of Equipment Lot 1-3, Essequibo Technical Institute

Supply, Delivery, Installation and Testing of Equipment Lot 1-2 GITC

Supply, Delivery, Installation and Testing of Equipment Lot 1-2 Mahaicony Technical Vocational Training Centre