Major Solar Power Project to be implemented throughout Guyana

The National Procurement and Tender Administrative Board (NPTAB) received bids to the tune of hundreds of millions each for major energy projects, including solar energy. Other notable projects include the Design of the Hospitality Institute, and Docking and Rehabilitation works for two ferries.
Guyana Energy Agency
Supply, Installation and Commissioning of 80 Grid-Connected and Hybrid Solar Photovoltaic Systems in All Ten Administrative Regions

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Shortlising of Consultants for the Design of the Hospitality Institute

 

 

Audit Office
Provision of Audit Services
Procuring Entity
1. Chateram Ramdiall
2. D. Bahadur & Company

Bank of Guyana
Technical Assistance for the Procurement and Implementation of a Real Time Gross Settlement System and a Central Securities Depository System and Integration of Government Payment
Procuring Entity:
1. The International Securities Consultancy Limited (China)
2. ICO Corporation (USA)
3. Price Waterhouse Cooper Tax & Advisory Services Limited (Jamaica)
4. Monetics PTE Limited (Singapore)

Ministry of Agriculture – NAREI
Supply and Delivery of One (1) new Minibus

 

 

Guyana Revenue Authority
Rehabilitation and Modifications of Building and Associate Works

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture – GLDA
Supply and Delivery of Two ATV Double Cab Land Cruiser with Fifth Wheel Hitch

 

 

Supply and Delivery of One Heavy Duty Cattle Trailer

 

 

 

Transport and Harbour Department
Docking and Rehabilitation to the M.V. Sabanto

 

 

 

Docking and Rehabilitation to the M.V. Kanawan

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Supply, Delivery, Installation and Testing of Equipment Lot 1-3 Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre

 

 

 

Supply, Delivery, Installation and Testing of Equipment, Linden Technical Institute

 

 

 

 

Supply, Delivery, Installation and Testing of Equipment, Leonora Technical Vocational Training Centre

 

 

Supply, Delivery, Installation and Testing of Equipment Lot 1-3, Essequibo Technical Institute

 

 

 

Supply, Delivery, Installation and Testing of Equipment Lot 1-2 GITC

 

 

 

Supply, Delivery, Installation and Testing of Equipment Lot 1-2 Mahaicony Technical Vocational Training Centre

 

