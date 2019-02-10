Latest update February 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Skeletal remains of Bartica gold-miner found in camp

Family members of well-known Bartica gold-miner, Philbert ‘Rasta Royo’ Fraser, are in a state of shock.
Yesterday, it was confirmed to them that his remains has been found next to his mining pit.
His camp was abandoned and there were no signs of the crew.
According to information, a transportation service provider who normally provides services for the Arimu Backdam, Cuyuni River operations, thought it strange that ‘Rasta Royo’ had not been communicating with him for some time.
The provider decided to personally visit the miner yesterday morning.
He found the camp area deserted.
The driver decided to venture nearer to ‘Rasta Royo’s’ work ground where he discovered a skeleton.
He suspected that it was the remains of the miner because of the dreadlocks on the victim.
The driver then informed family members who then reported the matter to the Bartica Police Station.
A team of policemen was dispatched to the area. It was reported that the body was being transported to Bartica.
Fraser is said to live on Third Avenue, Bartica.
His daughter, Melissa Scott, said that her father would venture to the backdam for weeks on end.
He had left for the Christmas holidays.
The father of eight had his own operations while his wife was working on another.
The family is involved in mining.
‘Rasta Royo’ was said to be a lover of football and had his own team.
He would have celebrated his birthday last Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Edward A. Persaud)

