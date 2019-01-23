Latest update January 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Capoey house destroyed as kero stove sparks blaze

A young couple from Capoey on the Essequibo Coast is without a home to call their own, after a fire destroyed their Capoey property on Monday evening.
The house was owned by 22-year-old Wayne Hendricks and 21-year-old Rochelle Williams.

The burnt remains of the house yesterday

According to Ms. Williams, sometime around 18:00 hrs on Monday she was preparing porridge on a kerosene stove that was in the kitchen of their double-flat wooden house. The woman explained that the stove, which was filled with kerosene at the time, slipped to the ground while she was removing the pot of porridge.
She said the fire caught onto a carpet and quickly spread to the bedroom; preventing her from salvaging any belongings. She recounted that she grabbed her one-year-old daughter, quickly exited the burning house, and cried out for help.
When neighbours arrived on the scene the house was already engulfed in flames.
One neighbour told this publication, “when we come the house deh already deh pon fire. When we watch it, we seh that nothing can’t save here, because it ain’t got no pipeline around. Even if we try to get water from the lake, by the time we go to the lake and come up back with water the fire would already burn everything, because the distance is too far.”
According to Williams, she and her husband had built their home two years ago.
The family estimated that their losses may be as much as $1.5 million dollars.
Since the Capoey Lake sits between the main coastland and the Capoey Top Side, where the house was situated, it was impossible for the fire department, which is located in Anna Regina, to respond. Nevertheless, a team of fire officials yesterday conducted their own investigations during a visit to the community.

