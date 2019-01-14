Missing pensioner’s body found in Lamaha Conservancy

The body of a pensioner who disappeared a few days ago was recovered at around 11:00 hrs yesterday in the Lamaha Conservancy, near D’urban Backlands.

Police said relatives identified the victim as Cyril Novar Persaud, a pensioner from Atlanticville, East Coast Demerara.

The elderly man’s pension book was found some 40 feet away. Police said that there were no signs of foul play, though it is unclear how Persaud’s remains could have ended up in this area.

Some persons living near the area had visited Kaieteur News around 10:00 hrs to report the discovery of the body.