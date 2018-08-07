Subryanville hotel shooting… Victim shot three times in back…autopsy report

– angry relatives, friends damage property during wake

An autopsy conducted on Jason De Florimonte, of 96 Fifth Avenue Subryanville, Kitty, who was shot four times after he allegedly confronted Erwin Bacchus, a licensed firearm owner, and owner of Tourist Villa revealed that De Florimonte died as a result of haemorrhage and shock as a result of gunshot wounds to the body, three of which were in his back and one bullet wound to the leg.

The 30-year-old driver was shot dead around 01:00 hrs Saturday during a confrontation with his neighbour, who owns the Tourist Villa Hotel in Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, Kitty. This hotel is oblique to where De Florimonte lives.

De Florimonte, who was a driver/salesman employed by Top Brandz Distributors, was said to have had a strained relationship with Bacchus, an aunt of the slain man said.

The victim was the father of three.

He was at the time living with a 24-year-old woman, Christine Rambarran, who is at the centre of the incident.

Police in their initial statement on Saturday said that the shooting occurred after De Florimonte and his 24-year-old girlfriend had an argument.

According to a police press release, Terrance Newsome, a handyman, was at the hotel gate when he saw a commotion between the couple. When Newsome confronted them, De Florimonte allegedly attacked the handyman, who fled into the hotel, with De Florimonte in pursuit.

Police allege that while in the hotel, De Florimonte turned his attention to the hotel owner, who shot the driver four times in the chest with his licensed firearm.

The shot man died at the scene, while police took the shooter into custody.

Some hotel employees claimed that De Florimonte had run into the hotel with two knives and was shot during an argument with the proprietor.

Relatives of the slain man confirmed that De Florimonte and Rambarran were having an argument near their gate, when the handyman, who is employed at the hotel, intervened.

They said that an argument ensued between the two men, and Bacchus, who has a licensed firearm, also got involved, after which gunshots rang out, leaving De Florimonte dead on the road.

When Kaieteur News visited the scene on Saturday, there was a blood trail that led from inside the Tourist Villa to across the road where a pool of blood was visible just behind a black Toyota car that was also covered with blood on the right side trunk, light and bumper area.

This was a clear indicator that the now dead man had braced up against the car just before he fell to the ground and died, since the police picked him up from where he lay behind the car seemingly dead.

They took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Police in the process of their investigations reached out to a number of residents who have CCTV cameras on their properties in the area, but have not been able to access any video footage that would show what transpired on the road.

One of the neighbours claimed that on the night of the shooting, she did not hear any gunshots, and suggested the shooting may have happened inside of the Tourist Villa. The Tourist Villa has CCTV cameras in and around the premises, with six cameras covering the area where the shooting happened.

But when police attempted to access CCTV video footage of what transpired, they found that water was on the DVR. This, the police were told, was as a result of an air conditioning unit leaking on the DVR.

And in what is being seen as retaliation for the shooting to death of De Florimonte, there was an attack on the Tourist Villa on Sunday night, while a wake was being kept for the dead man.

Persons who are believed to be friends and family of De Florimonte, were heard swearing and throwing remarks outside the Tourist Villa. This caused two staff members of the Villa to retreat into the business and lock themselves into a room.

Moments later, there were loud crashing sounds that lasted for a few minutes. The staff then called the police who came to find some plant pots, and a number of fixtures to the front of the property damaged. There were also some windows that were broken because of missiles hurled at the property.

The Bacchuses claimed that around 01:00 hrs on Monday, attempts were also made to access the business premises from the back. This was confirmed by CCTV video footage from a close by residence. The video showed two men jumping the back fence, and spending some time before jumping back over the fence.

The publication has learnt that Mrs. Bacchus has expressed fear for her and family wellbeing since the incident, because of the threats that they have received, and now the damage to the property, the woman is hoping to get the police involved if this continues.

Meanwhile the police investigations continue, and this publication has learnt that charges are to be laid soon.