Thief killed in attempt to steal man’s bird

Latest update May 2nd, 2018 12:56 AM
Shelton Jordan, a 21-year-old resident of West La Penitence, was yesterday stabbed to death by a middle-aged man of Sophia, when he attempted to wrestle the man’s caged bird away. The incident occurred around 05:35 hours at Ganges Street, Prashad Nagar.
While thousands of Guyanese were preparing to march on Labour Day in recognition of their hard work, Jordan also known as ‘Mickel’ had different plans. His intent was on relieving the 56-year-old man of his bird. The man had reportedly earlier left a bird-meet in the Campbellville, Georgetown area.
An individual, another bird enthusiast, who was at the scene of the incident, claimed that it’s a frequent occurrence where young men on motorcycles would attempt to relieve bird owners of their caged birds and make good their escape. Unfortunate for Jordan on this occasion, his intended victim who is said to be a seaman, was not willing to part with his bird, which he had put a lot of time and money into.
Police in a statement said an investigation has been launched into “the alleged murder committed on Shelton Jordan aka “Mickel” 21 years, unemployed of West La Penitence which occurred at about 5:35h at Ganges Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.”
According to the police statement too, “initial investigations reveal that the suspect and the deceased had an argument over a caged bird. It is alleged that the deceased stabbed the suspect on his hand which resulted in a scuffle and both men fell to the ground, then the suspect stabbed the deceased with a knife several times.”
According to Police, the matter was reported by the suspect who is also said to be a construction worker and is currently in custody assisting police with their investigation.
Meanwhile, relatives of the suspect said that they are concerned about the action that will be taken by the police, since they believe that their relative was the real victim and was only guilty of trying to protect himself. The relatives are also worried about their own safety, as family members of the deceased have reportedly started to make threats to harm them in retaliation.
May 02, 2018For the pittance of $500 in the stands and $1000 ringside, patrons will witness 20 bouts each night when the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice punches off at the National Gymnasium on...
May 02, 2018
May 02, 2018
May 02, 2018
May 02, 2018
May 02, 2018
Don’t ever believe that the average Guyanese does not have a plausible working knowledge of national happenings. They... more
Workers are suckers for a nice promise. And politicians are good at making promises, especially to the working class. But... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For two and half years since Commonwealth Heads of Government met in Malta in 2015, the British Government... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]