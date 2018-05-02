Thief killed in attempt to steal man’s bird

Shelton Jordan, a 21-year-old resident of West La Penitence, was yesterday stabbed to death by a middle-aged man of Sophia, when he attempted to wrestle the man’s caged bird away. The incident occurred around 05:35 hours at Ganges Street, Prashad Nagar.

While thousands of Guyanese were preparing to march on Labour Day in recognition of their hard work, Jordan also known as ‘Mickel’ had different plans. His intent was on relieving the 56-year-old man of his bird. The man had reportedly earlier left a bird-meet in the Campbellville, Georgetown area.

An individual, another bird enthusiast, who was at the scene of the incident, claimed that it’s a frequent occurrence where young men on motorcycles would attempt to relieve bird owners of their caged birds and make good their escape. Unfortunate for Jordan on this occasion, his intended victim who is said to be a seaman, was not willing to part with his bird, which he had put a lot of time and money into.

Reports suggest that the man was at the time just a few corners from his North Sophia residence when Jordan pounced on him. Recognising the young man’s intention, it was revealed that the man started to run in hope of seeking refuge a short distance away at a Guyana Power and Light facility. There the man reportedly begged the security guard on duty to open the gate to the facility since he was being pursued by a young man with ill-intent.This publication was informed that the security guard refused to give the fleeing man access, citing that it would be against protocol. By this time a scissors-wielding Jordan had caught up to the man demanding that he handover the bird, even as he threatened to cause him harm.One individual who claimed to have witnessed the entire episode said, “the banna had a scissors in he hand and he pelt two jook pun the big man and the big man run into he [Jordan] and them start fight.”The witness also claimed “the big man only dropped his bird after he received the first jook to his hand.” The scuffle caused both Jordan and his intended victim to fall to the ground, the witness related. “The big man like he had a lil knife and he pelt couple jook too, and like one connect to the banna chest, and that make the banna run and jump pon he bike, but he fall down right deh, and dead.”The witness claimed that after the injured Jordan collapsed, the other man left the scene and returned shortly after with ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

Police in a statement said an investigation has been launched into “the alleged murder committed on Shelton Jordan aka “Mickel” 21 years, unemployed of West La Penitence which occurred at about 5:35h at Ganges Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.”

According to the police statement too, “initial investigations reveal that the suspect and the deceased had an argument over a caged bird. It is alleged that the deceased stabbed the suspect on his hand which resulted in a scuffle and both men fell to the ground, then the suspect stabbed the deceased with a knife several times.”

According to Police, the matter was reported by the suspect who is also said to be a construction worker and is currently in custody assisting police with their investigation.

Meanwhile, relatives of the suspect said that they are concerned about the action that will be taken by the police, since they believe that their relative was the real victim and was only guilty of trying to protect himself. The relatives are also worried about their own safety, as family members of the deceased have reportedly started to make threats to harm them in retaliation.