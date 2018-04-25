Gold Board lab closed from today

Latest update April 25th, 2018 12:56 AM

Assured that alternative arrangements have been put in place, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, has directed that the burning of raw gold at the Gold Board’s laboratory, Upper Brickdam, cease as at the close of business yesterday.
Miners are to receive due notice of the alternative and authorized place or places at which they could sell their gold.
The Ministry of Natural Resources released a statement to this effect yesterday.
The statement read, “The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Guyana Gold Board thanks the management and workers of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and Guyana Gold Board for their patience and maturity in addressing this matter, and commends them for their vigilant and strident action during this testing period.
The Ministry and the Gold Board will continue to ensure that the health and welfare of every worker will be treated with the highest importance and urgency.”
The Ministry said that Guyana continues to work towards the implementation of the Minamata Convention that will see the significant reduction and subsequent eradication of the use of mercury by miners in the recovery and amalgamation of gold.
“The use of mercury negatively impacts the lives and environments wherever it is in use – whether in the Georgetown, or in hinterland communities, and must be eradicated.
“To this end, the various mining associations, Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), Guyana Women Miners Organisation (GWMO) and the National Mining Syndicate (NMS) are called on to cooperate with the various government authorities to eliminate the scourge of mercury from our environment.”

