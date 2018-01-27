Latest update January 27th, 2018 1:54 AM

Man shot after beating mom, chopping cop

A police constable is nursing cutlass injuries after being attacked around 02:30 hrs yesterday by an unemployed Herstelling, East Bank Demerara man who had allegedly beaten his mother.
Police said that the suspect was shot in the right arm and right collarbone during the confrontation.
A release stated that a police patrol had gone to the Lot 162 Herstelling residence after receiving a report that a man had assaulted his 60-year-old mother.
The son, when confronted, armed himself with a cutlass and chopped the policeman on the left hand and left knee.
The injured constable “instinctively drew his service revolver and discharged two rounds, which struck his attacker in the right arm and right collarbone.”
The shot man is also hospitalised.

