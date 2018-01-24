Brazilian bandits captured after robbing Lethem jeweller, crashing victim’s car

Latest update January 24th, 2018 12:56 AM
Prompt response by police and horrible driving by a bandit, led to the capture yesterday of three Brazilians who had robbed the wife of a Lethem businessman after tying her up at gunpoint.
The robbery occurred at around 15.00 hrs at Michael’s Jewellery and Cell Phone Shop at Barrack Retreat and Kanuku Drive, Lethem. The business is owned by Dwaine Grant, a businessman from Bon Fim, Brazil.
Police said that Grant’s 24-year-old reputed wife, Maxine Buckley was in the store when three men, who were speaking Portuguese, entered.
After holding the woman at gunpoint and tying her up, the men packed several watches, cell phones and pieces of jewellery into a haversack. They then took the keys to Grant’s husband’s car, with the intention of escaping in the vehicle. However, instead of reversing, the robber at the wheel drove forward and crashed into the shop.
“An alarm was raised, and the police responded promptly and in the process three male Brazilians were arrested,” a release stated.
“Police are still searching the area for the bag containing the articles allegedly stolen. “
