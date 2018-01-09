Hospital staffer, pensioner homeless after morning fire

Yet another pensioner and his grandson are homeless following the fiery destruction of their Durban Street home yesterday morning. The fire is believed to have started around 09:30am while none of the two occupants was at home.

Lennox Smith, 69, said he was at the Georgetown Public Hospital when he received a call from neighbours saying that his home was on fire.

The grief-stricken man of 74 Durban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, told Kaieteur News that he has been living in the area for almost 21 years and lost several millions of dollars due to the fire.

“I can’t even think of anywhere I can stay,” Smith said.

His grandson, David Harbin, 27, who is attached to GPHC’s Clerical Department, said he has been living in the house for over 20 years. The home did not have electrical issues according to the men.

The two-storey home that was engulfed by the fire was mostly constructed with wood. It is believed that the fire may have started in the front of the building which, according to Harbin, is the “shack room” that houses radios and other equipment.

The top half of the building was destroyed. The bottom flat was saved.

The Guyana Fire Service unit from East La Penitence responded promptly to the scene and was later backed by the Stabroek crew of firefighters.

A home that is located near the residence of Smith, which also has two flats, was scorched. One wall was reduced to cinder. The only name given for the occupant of that house was Carol.

Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle, noted that investigations are being conducted at present to determine the cause of the fire. He however confirmed that the last fire, in East La Penitence, was caused by children, who were playing with matches.