Fire Service to use statistical analysis to expand, better protect communities

– Signs MoU with Bureau of Statistics

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) will now be better equipped to respond to or analyse trends and areas for improvement in fire prevention and safety, with the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Statistics.

Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham and Chief Statistician, Errol LaCruez inked the agreement on the sidelines of the GFS Senior Officers’ Conference 2024, at the Guyana Police Force, Annex in Georgetown on Thursday. Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn along with Head of Strategic Management within the fire agency, Kimberly Dos Santos witnessed the signing event. During brief remarks, Dos Santos noted that it has become increasingly clear that statistical development is an essential tool to better understand fire patterns, response times, and risk factors, thereby reducing the number of fire incidents in the country.

As part of the MoU, some 30 electronic tablets have been distributed to the GFS to enable ranks in various areas to monitor nationwide fires in real-time. “By leveraging data, we can develop targeted strategies to reduce the number of fire incidents and enhance community resilience,” she added. This critical tool enables the Fire Service to effectively allocate resources, ensuring firefighters have the tools and information they need to respond to emergencies swiftly.

Meanwhile, in his address to officers, Minister Benn reemphasised the need for continuous training and improvement within the service, to effectively prevent fires and protect communities. “I want to encourage the fire service to continue to upskill and to get better at the work that they do,” the minister stressed. This year’s conference is themed “Adapting to change, leading with innovation and resilience.”