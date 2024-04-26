Miner dies after being struck by tree

Kaieteur News – Sherman Tang, a 58-year-old miner from Quartz Stone Backdam, Cuyuni River, died between April 21 and April 23 after he was struck by a tree while in a mining pit. Tang suffered severe injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Tang, who lived and worked alone at his camp in Quartz Stone Backdam was last seen leaving his residence on April 21, 2024, by another miner in the vicinity.

Concerns arose on April 22, 2024, when a fellow miner, who wanted to visit Tang, failed to locate him at his camp. The miner returned the following day and found Tang alive but injured near his work area.

Subsequently, the miner contacted Tang’s cousin, who promptly arrived at the scene and attempted to transport Tang to his camp for assistance.

Tang told to his cousin that he was operating a jet when the mining pit wall collapsed causing a tree to fall, striking him in the process. Tang was left immobile since April 21, 2024.

Despite efforts to arrange transportation to a medical facility, Tang remained at his mining camp. On April 24, 2024, at approximately 04:30 hrs, Tang’s cousin discovered him motionless.

The police were called in. Upon arrival, they observed several injuries on Tang’s body, including wounds to his knee, head, and right shoulder. The police then took custody of the body, which was subsequently transported to Bartica Regional Hospital, where Tang was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Tang’s death are ongoing.