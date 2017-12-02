Latest update December 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Qualfon Career Fair today

Dec 02, 2017 News 0

… approximately 100 to gain employment

Qualfon executives recently met with Regional Chairman Rennis Morian, and Councillors Charles Sampson and Denise Begrave, to discuss the imminent employment of some 100 Linden Youths.
Councillor Sampson said that the iniatitive from Qualfon was welcome.
He is encouraging the youths of Linden to go to the job fair today and seek out job opportunities.
“Im hoping that a lot of young people take advantage of this initiative and would be employed gainfully,” Sampson said.
Two senior executives of Qualfon detailed some of what the company will be offering employees including opportunities for higher education.
They said that the new employees would be stationed at the company’s headquarters in Plaisance. The Company has promised to subsidise the travelling expenses of successful applicants. Shem Erskine who is the Senior Site Manager at Qualfon’s Plaisance Operations said that after the need arose for additional staff, Linden immediately came to mind.
Erskine said that at present, Qualfon has at least a hundred job openings. He said that the initiative will be something that would be ongoing once this one is successful.
Allana Mitchell, recruitment Manager of Qualfon, said that on the spot interviews will be conducted.
“What we will be doing is ensuring that you fit the profile for what we’re looking for.”Mitchell said that applicants are expected to have at least completed secondary education.
Qualfon executives will be conducting on the spot interviews at the Career Fair, and those persons selected for employment are likely to begin working as early as Monday, the two executives said.
Regional Chairman Rennis Morian commended Qualfon and said that he was very happy to be part of the Process.
Morian said that in another fortnight, he would be engaging persons in the agricultural sector for development in agriculture and Infrastructure with the view to creating more employment in Linden and Region Ten.

More in this category

Sports

National Schools’ C/ships…District 10 complete three-peat of victories

National Schools’ C/ships…District 10 complete three-peat of...

Dec 02, 2017

Witnessed and cheered by the largest crowd turnout of the six-day event, District 10 (Upper Demerara/Kwakwani) were crowned champions of the 57th National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track &...
Read More
GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…Wins for BEI, Berbice High and New Amsterdam

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…Wins for BEI, Berbice...

Dec 02, 2017

Diamond and Agricola end on a high; Grove lift inaugural title playing unbeaten

Diamond and Agricola end on a high; Grove lift...

Dec 02, 2017

Rutherford retained as GCUSA President

Rutherford retained as GCUSA President

Dec 02, 2017

Smalta Girls 11 and Under Football…South and West Ruimveldt lead winners on opening day

Smalta Girls 11 and Under Football…South...

Dec 02, 2017

Four golds each at Nationals …Amy Grant Girls U-18 Champion, Daniel Scott Boys Open Champion

Four golds each at Nationals …Amy Grant...

Dec 02, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]