Qualfon Career Fair today

… approximately 100 to gain employment

Qualfon executives recently met with Regional Chairman Rennis Morian, and Councillors Charles Sampson and Denise Begrave, to discuss the imminent employment of some 100 Linden Youths.

Councillor Sampson said that the iniatitive from Qualfon was welcome.

He is encouraging the youths of Linden to go to the job fair today and seek out job opportunities.

“Im hoping that a lot of young people take advantage of this initiative and would be employed gainfully,” Sampson said.

Two senior executives of Qualfon detailed some of what the company will be offering employees including opportunities for higher education.

They said that the new employees would be stationed at the company’s headquarters in Plaisance. The Company has promised to subsidise the travelling expenses of successful applicants. Shem Erskine who is the Senior Site Manager at Qualfon’s Plaisance Operations said that after the need arose for additional staff, Linden immediately came to mind.

Erskine said that at present, Qualfon has at least a hundred job openings. He said that the initiative will be something that would be ongoing once this one is successful.

Allana Mitchell, recruitment Manager of Qualfon, said that on the spot interviews will be conducted.

“What we will be doing is ensuring that you fit the profile for what we’re looking for.”Mitchell said that applicants are expected to have at least completed secondary education.

Qualfon executives will be conducting on the spot interviews at the Career Fair, and those persons selected for employment are likely to begin working as early as Monday, the two executives said.

Regional Chairman Rennis Morian commended Qualfon and said that he was very happy to be part of the Process.

Morian said that in another fortnight, he would be engaging persons in the agricultural sector for development in agriculture and Infrastructure with the view to creating more employment in Linden and Region Ten.