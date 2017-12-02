‘G’ Divison records increase in serious road accidents for 2017

Information recently dispensed by the traffic department of the Guyana Police Force, ‘G’ Division, indicates an increase in serious road accidents on the Essequibo Coast, for 2017.

The announcement was recently made by head of ‘G’ Division’s traffic department, Sergeant Alfred Parks, during a presentation.

Parks explained that an accident is termed serious if it results in an individual being hospitalised. He further noted that 19 serious road accidents have since been recorded this year, as compared to only nine last year.

He added that August was recorded as the month with the most serious accidents, as six road accidents have been recorded during that month. The Traffic Chief explained, “Speeding and driving under the influence [DUI], remain the two main contributory factors to serious accidents here on the Coast.

“As a result of that we have realised that we need to do something in particular to these two offences. This year, 92% of the inductions have resulted from persons driving under the influence.

“The police traffic department has already been educating the public on road safety tips via the media and television programmes. Still there is much more work to be done.”

As the holidays approach, more festive activities are more likely to come on stream. Parties and traffic congestions complemented by the rush of last minute shopping are bound to result in serious road accidents.

Sergeant Parks noted that there are some activities planned for the reduction of both fatalities and serious road accidents during the holiday seasons.

In addition to sensitisation sessions, Parks said that traffic officers will be vigilant when patrolling the roads and open squares.

The Traffic Chief noted, “There will be motorcycle patrol, foot patrol and motor car patrol. The Traffic Department and the Guyana Police Force cannot accomplish this alone. We need the input of all stakeholders.

“Feedbacks from stakeholders are necessary for achievements. Our focus for 2018 is to reduce all categories of accidents.

“In the New Year, we would be adopting a proactive approach. Our ranks will be trained in all possible categories to achieve our goal of reducing road accidents in the coming year.” [Romario Blair]