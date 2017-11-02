Latest update November 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Worshippers hold services outdoor after Town Council padlocks door

Nov 02, 2017 News 0

Worshippers holding their service outdoors

Members of the Universal Church of Guyana located at Pitt Street,New Amsterdam, Berbice on Tuesday turned up at their place of worship to find some strange locks, chains, padlocks and even a handcuff on the gate and door of the main entrance.
The Mayor and Town Council had locked the main entrance, citing the church for breaching a law which states that buildings in the street should only be used for commercial purposes.
An unhappy Pastor Lucian Reece stated that the action taken by the New Amsterdam Municipality on Tuesday has brought great embarrassment to the church.
He said that church was held up to Monday evening and upon their return to church on Tuesday they were relished to find grills to the entrance of the church were chained with some strange devices.
According to the pastor, they have been worshiping in the building for over two months and were never told by the Municipality that there was a problem or that they had to move.
But not to be deterred, some of the faithful joined their pastors in worshipping outside of the building. They continued even when it began to rain.
A number of them also expressed their dissatisfaction at the way the Town Council had treated them.
They expressed their sentiments that the church was not harming anyone but was helping people. One member even drew reference that there are drug pushers and addicts in the community who operate with impunity.
But Town Council officials stated that according to the Municipal and District Council’s Act Chapter 28:01, all buildings located in Pitt Street are to be used for Commercial purposes only.
At the Council Statutory meeting held on Monday, the decision was made to have the church closed, since it is in breach of the law.

More in this category

Sports

Dowrich, Holder hundreds leave Zimbabwe with little hope

Dowrich, Holder hundreds leave Zimbabwe with little hope

Nov 02, 2017

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich struck a maiden Test hundred and captain Jason Holder his second, before seamer Kemar Roach produced a lethal new-ball burst to leave Zimbabwe...
Read More
CWI Digicel Regional four-day cricket …Smith is Jaguars’ biggest threat as defending champs face Windward Volcanoes today

CWI Digicel Regional four-day cricket...

Nov 02, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Number 8, Bush Lot, Goed Fortuin and Patentia on winners row

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Number 8, Bush Lot,...

Nov 02, 2017

Commonwealth Shooting Federation C/ships – Pairs Match …Braithwaite and Persaud end 9th of 10, off winning score by 5 points

Commonwealth Shooting Federation C/ships –...

Nov 02, 2017

Pre-National 30 miles schoolboys cycle road race in Berbice

Pre-National 30 miles schoolboys cycle road race...

Nov 02, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Wins for Cummings Lodge, Hindu College, Tucville and Christ Church Secondary

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Wins for Cummings...

Nov 02, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Change from outside

    Guyanese came out in their numbers on May 11, 2015 to vote the mighty PPPC out of office. The supporters of the AFC and the... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]