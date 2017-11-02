Worshippers hold services outdoor after Town Council padlocks door

Members of the Universal Church of Guyana located at Pitt Street,New Amsterdam, Berbice on Tuesday turned up at their place of worship to find some strange locks, chains, padlocks and even a handcuff on the gate and door of the main entrance.

The Mayor and Town Council had locked the main entrance, citing the church for breaching a law which states that buildings in the street should only be used for commercial purposes.

An unhappy Pastor Lucian Reece stated that the action taken by the New Amsterdam Municipality on Tuesday has brought great embarrassment to the church.

He said that church was held up to Monday evening and upon their return to church on Tuesday they were relished to find grills to the entrance of the church were chained with some strange devices.

According to the pastor, they have been worshiping in the building for over two months and were never told by the Municipality that there was a problem or that they had to move.

But not to be deterred, some of the faithful joined their pastors in worshipping outside of the building. They continued even when it began to rain.

A number of them also expressed their dissatisfaction at the way the Town Council had treated them.

They expressed their sentiments that the church was not harming anyone but was helping people. One member even drew reference that there are drug pushers and addicts in the community who operate with impunity.

But Town Council officials stated that according to the Municipal and District Council’s Act Chapter 28:01, all buildings located in Pitt Street are to be used for Commercial purposes only.

At the Council Statutory meeting held on Monday, the decision was made to have the church closed, since it is in breach of the law.