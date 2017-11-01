One year later…Truck driver charged with causing death of brothers in Friendship crash

Latest update November 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

A year after siblings Jonnel and Phillip Armstrong were killed in a horrific accident at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, a 27-year-old truck driver was yesterday charged with causing their deaths when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Ganshan Ramdass of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge which alleged that on October 1, 2016, at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor lorry GNN5355, in a manner dangerous to the public causing the deaths of the siblings.
Ramdass was released on $200,000 bail and will make another court appearance on November 16.
According to reports, the two brothers, formerly of Watooka, Linden, and a friend, were heading to Linden in a Toyota Rav4 when they collided with the truck that was heading in the opposite direction.
Reports are that the driver of the Rav4, who was one of the brothers, lost control as he was negotiating a turn and ended up in the path of the truck. He was reportedly speeding.

CHARGED: Ganshan Ramdass

KILLED: Phillip and Jonnel Armstrong

The driver of the truck managed to swerve, but the Rav4 slammed into the side of the truck.
The brothers were pronounced dead at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.
During a bail application, Attorney-at-Law Paul Fung-a-Fat asked for his client to be released on reasonable bail. Ramdass had been released on $50,000 station bail pending trial.
The lawyer further pointed the driver of the RAV4 drove into the path of the truck his client was driving.

