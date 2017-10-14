Thief man following politicians

Everybody in de world want peace. Nuff men want piece and some don’t care how dem get it. Some go to jail fuh tekking piece of people thing. Up to yesterday, a man end up before a magistrate fuh thiefing an air condition unit that belong to de hospital.

He tell de magistrate he is a peaceful man and de day in question he was walking peacefully near de hospital when he see de hospital have an a/c at a fence, piece outside and piece inside. He seh he pull de piece wha deh outside through de fence and continue walking peacefully, because he seh dem nah had use for it.

He seh he was following dem Guyanese politicians who don’t like to see people got nutten outside.

But de guards seh nutten was peaceful. Dem seh dem was resting peacefully when dem see a man walking through a hole in de hospital fence wid a whole a/c pun he head.

Dem arrest him peacefully, carry him to court peacefully and de magistrate send him to Camp Street to relax peacefully.

Dem boys hear de magistrate give him a six months because is not now he was tekking people thing peacefully. He been to jail before fuh tekking a lot of things that belong to peaceful people. He don’t mean to stop.

Dem boys hope that de politicians don’t fall in de same boat and keep tekking things that don’t belong to dem.

Jagdeo tek a lot of things peacefully. He don’t have to go in front a magistrate to go to jail. Dem boys seh he should walk to de prison gate wid he toothbrush and a cake of soap. De clothes already waiting fuh him. That is one thing dem taxpayers don’t mind paying for, especially dem boys.

Some of dem in Soulja Bai unit creeping up slowly behind Jagdeo, tekking things wha don’t belong to dem. And dem seh dem doing it peacefully.

Talk half and hope de same magistrate deal will all of dem politicians peacefully.