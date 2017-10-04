Teens remanded for Freeman Street robbery/murder

Two teenagers were yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of 55-year-old Fazal Shaheed who was shot and killed after bandits stormed a house at Lot 194 Freeman Streets, East LaPenitence, Georgetown.

Shawn Da Santos, 19, and Stephen Howard, 18, both of Freeman Street, Georgetown were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on September 24, last, they murdered Shaheed during the course of a robbery.

The two unrepresented murder accused were remanded to prison until October 19, by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

During his address to the court, Howard told the court that he was beaten by the police to confess to the killing. He also alleged that police forced him to implicate Da Santos in the crime.

Howard is the brother of Jason Howard, who is on remand for the murders of Mohamed Munir and his wife, Bibi Jamila Munir, who were allegedly burnt to death by bandits in their Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo home in April 2016.

Shaheed, of Lot 61 Cropper Street, Albion, Berbice, was shot four times after gunmen stormed the home where he and other relatives were preparing a memorial service for their father.

His younger brother Talim Shaheed, 50, of Toronto, Canada was shot in the back.

Shalim Shaheed, 53, of New York was shot in the back.

Police said that three bandits gained entry to the concrete structure via the southern door which was left open and exited through the north western bedroom. Detectives recovered three spent shells and three bullets from the scene.

According to the eldest brother, Raymon Shaheed, some of his relatives who came from overseas, were gathered at the premises in preparation for a memorial service to mark their dad’s first death anniversary.

He recalled that he and his wife, along with some other relatives, left for his residence at Subryanville, Georgetown, before the attack.

He said that about an hour later, he received a phone call from his sister, who told him that his three brothers were shot and that he needed to return to the East La Penitence residence.

Shaheed said that he drove as fast as he could. But upon arrival at the home he was informed that a taxi had already transported his brothers to the hospital.

He said that he barged into the triage room where he saw his brother, Fazal lying motionless on a bed with about four gunshot wounds—one in the region of his heart.