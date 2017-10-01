Akawini continues to preserve a rich cultural environment

… Toshao still believes much more to be done

By Romario Blair

More than a century ago a native Arawak tribe fled the pestilent grips of the native Carib in fear of being hunted and killed. This group of native Arawaks ventured deep into the Pomeroon, some 67 miles from Charity, Essequibo Coast. Since their new sanctuary was accessible by a twisted (Waini) creek, skirted by the tall Akya (Aka) trees, the settlement came to be called, Akawini.

Akawini on Wednesday last, displayed its richly preserved cultural environment, with the rest of Guyana, as the village observed Heritage Day 2017. The event was hosted in the Barakaro village, which remains one of the four villages of Akawini. The others are Front View, Ykinipa and School Island.

The village remains at peace with its 1,200-plus inhabitants of native Arawaks, Warraus and even the Caribs. The villagers celebrated this year’s Heritage theme, “Guyana’s first people preserving a rich cultural environment,” as participants displayed their Amerindian products.

The once timid people, proudly advertised their many Amerindian foods, dress, craft, music, drinks and even the famous archery games. Guests were entertained by the many Amerindian folk songs, which told the tales of the ancient Amerindian life.

The Heritage Day attracted Government officials from the Regional Administration, who satisfied their curiosity.

Like an unturned stone, most of Akawini’s Eco-Tourism and natural resources remain undiscovered, by the world beyond its territorial boundaries. Akawini holds fast to the most pristine savannahs and rain forest.

Reports indicate that the village treasures different species of birds and other wildlife, some also indicate that there have even been sighting of the rare Harpy eagle in the backlands of Akawini. According to Toshao, David Wilson, much was done to preserve the community’s rich culture along with its natural resources down to our day.

Wilson believes that preserving the Amerindian culture has kept the native customs strong and alive. “We never destroy our environment; we always have a clean environment, and our natural resources are always there because we never over harvest our forest.

“As a council we felt that abusing our resources will eventually lead to our resources being exhausted.” Wilson said that the Akawini village council has even implemented certain restrictions, on the village fishing and logging activities.

“Our council has already put in place that for soft wood, one cannot cut a 12-inch average size diameter. As for fishing, previously we’ll poison the entire water to get fish, but we realized when we poison the water, it kills every other living organism. So now we’re involved in traditional fishing; one must only catch for what their family will utilize.

“However when there’s an overpopulation, we call people from the other parts of the Pomeroon to come fish, otherwise we’ll have a lot of dead fish in our creeks.”

Wilson said that the village council and older folks, play an integral role in preserving the community’s culture for the benefit of the younger generation.

“It was something that we as older folks want to do willingly. We take into consideration our kids and grandkids. We want to leave something for them to inherit. If we chop all the trees, some may never know what is a Purple Heart tree or a washeba tree, or even a locust tree.”

While all may seem well, there remains a certain loophole in Akawini’s culture and Eco-tourism sector. According to Toshao Wilson, the native language is subtly fading away from the natives’ culture. He said it was proposed to the Government, through the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, that the native language be included in the School’s curriculum.

The marketing of crafts and other products, also remains an issue for the community. Most of the village’s farming and fishing activates, are just for self-consumption, since there’s an unavailability of sufficient markets.

Wilson said that the village is closely collaborating with the nearby Adel’s Resort, in marketing its products and human resources. The Adel’s resort which is located at the mouth of the creek, is famous for its bird watching activities. As tourists leave for their home country, they take as souvenirs the many handmade Amerindian crafts, mended together by the Akawini natives.

In order to propel tourism, the village Council is desirous of developing an Eco-Lodge and safari. This the Toshao believes will foster community development with minor externalities.

Toshao Wilson said that with the lodge established the council will then be in a position to buy crafts from the locals, and then place them in the lodge for marketing.

Wilson added, “There’s the possibility of hiking; we have trails that can access most of the villages in the Pomeroon and even in Region One. On the trail persons can see the Tapir, wild cows, different jaguars. Alongside the creek we have our savannah, with our hilly landscape.”

Since eco-tourism will fast track development, the village council has deemed it necessary to have younger ones trained in bird watching, complemented with a well-founded education.

Again there is a widespread shortage of staff. According to the Toshao, Akawini has two teachers’ living quarters, capable of housing eight teachers. Since these living quarters are not fully occupied, teachers are forced to take up at least three different levels in the primary school.

Wilson added, “Last year we had 27 pupils writing the grade six assessment. Just seven of them passed on to a secondary education.”

The village council is thus pleading with the Ministry of Education to fill the existing vacancies for the sake of their children’s education. School attendance remains critical as 50% of kids frequently skip, or drop out of school completely.

Wilson said that it is his hope, that the president provides a secondary class with at least five subjects right in the village. This, he believes, will enable native youths to gain something beneficial for their community.