Miner arrested with illegal gun

A 63-year-old miner was yesterday arrested at Iruma Backdam in the Cuyuni River, after he was

found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol, 23 live rounds as well as two magazines.

Police responding to a report of threats made against the suspect, approached his camp about 09:30hrs and spotted him in a hammock.

When he realized the ranks were approaching him, he quickly tossed the pistol into a carton box in which the ammunition and the firearm components were also found. He is being processed for the court.