'Hijacked' driver held after burglary next to police station

Bandits yesterday morning broke into an electronics and stationary store situated a few

The car used by the burglars that was later found in Rose Hall Town by police.

buildings away from the Albion Police Station.
It was at about 2:30hrs when a constable on duty observed a male with items in his hand exiting the store and a burgundy coloured motor car parked outside. After suspecting that something was amiss – since it was unusual for someone to be on the property at that hour – he ventured over.
Reports are that upon seeing the constable, the man dropped the items and ran off into the village whilst the car sped off, two shots were fired by the constable but the perpetrator managed to evade the officer, who was on foot.
The officer immediately made contact with the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost. Ranks responded promptly to the call and shortly after the car was discovered, abandoned at Rose Hall Town Reef. It had crashed into a dumpsite. At the time of the discovery a 12-volt battery and an inverter were found in the car. These were taken to the Albion Police Station and lodged.
One of the store owners said that when he arrived police were already at the scene investigating, “All I heard is that someone broke in the store and when I arrived the door was open and stuff was on the floor”.
He stated that the security surveillance cameras were removed during the break in.

The burgled electronics store.

An hour after the incident a man walked into the police outpost and reported that his car was hijacked.
Divisional Commander, Ian Amsterdam, told this publication that the man who gave his name as Freddie Butler, 37, of 367 Section ‘B’, Turkeyen, Georgetown, claimed that he was hired from Georgetown and on the Corentyne the car was taken from him.
He alleged that he was taken to a cemetery, tied up and thrown out of the car. By that time the owner of the store Jailall Motilall, 59, of Albion was contacted by the Police.
Police later went to the area where he claimed he was thrown out and also contacted the Berbice River Bridge verify the time of crossing and to confirm his story.
According to Amsterdam his story did not add up.
Butler was subsequently arrested.
Meanwhile, one of the store owners said that surveillance footage was also removed from the store.
According to a police source, the said car was seen driving slowly in the vicinity of the store the day before the break in with the driver fitting the description of Butler.
The items valued at $1.9M and include five speakers, ten amplifiers, two lap top computers, one inverter, one car battery, a surveillance camera set and $68,000 cash. Investigations are continuing.

 

