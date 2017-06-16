Latest update June 16th, 2017 12:55 AM

Digicel Schools Football Championship…West Demerara recover from wretched first half to beat L’aventure 3-0; action resumes tomorrow at Leonora

Jun 16, 2017 Sports 0

Despite wasting several chances due to poor finishing West Demerara Secondary still managed to inflict a 3-0 drubbing on L’Aventure as play in this year’s Digicel Schools Football Championship, continued yesterday, at the

Part of the action between West Demerara and L’Aventure yesterday at Leonora.

Leonora Track & Field facility, West Coast Demerara.
On target for the winners were Exam David, Glenroy Duncan and Kemar Ferreira, who netted in the 45th, 48th and 60th minutes respectively. David commenced the march for victory when he fired in a penalty which was awarded following a handball infringement.
Three minutes later, Duncan sprinted on to a long ball delivered on the left flank and he cut inside, before hammering a fierce right-footer into the far corner to make it 2-0. Both teams squandered opportunities to score, but it was West Demerara that made amends for their lapses when Ferreira outran his markers to hit past the opposing goalkeeper to make it 3-0 and basically game over.
It was a mixed display by the West Demerara side, but a disappointing one for L’Aventure that looked a better unit in the opening period. Play in the championship continues tomorrow with a tripleheader at the same venue.
Starting at 11:00hrs, Vreed-en-Hoop takes on Patentia Secondary, this encounter will be followed by the clash between Stewartville and Uitvlugt at 13:00hrs. Then at 15:00hrs, Goed Fortuin square off against Leonora Secondary.
The winning school will collect $1,000,000 which is to go towards a project of their choice along with the championship trophy. Second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $700,000, $400,000 and $350,000 respectively and this too is for a project of the schools choice.
Over 120 schools from across the ten regions are participating in this year’s event which is slated to conclude on July 31. Chase Academic Foundation is the defending champion.

