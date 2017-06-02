Nandy Park, Bayrock register victories

Latest update June 2nd, 2017 12:25 AM
Nandy Park and Bayrock recorded victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association
Sterling Products Ltd. T20 tournament continued on Sunday last. Nandy Park defeated North Soesdyke by 61 runs. Batting first, Nandy Park posted 180-4. Tevin Imlach struck 88, John Champayne 38 and Ryan Shun 18. Rakesh Gangaram claimed 2-30 while there was one each for Trevor Benn and Leron Primo.
North Soesdyke were bowled out for 119 in 18 overs in reply. Benn made 28, Sahadeo Hardaiow 23 and Cletus Johnson 19. Kelvin Leitch claimed 4-29, Rohan Sarjoo 2-12 and Darson La Rose 2-17.
Bayrock beat Eccles by 86 runs. Bayrock took first strike and scored 172-4. Eon Reynolds stroked 71 while Leonard Caleb got 41; Kevin Plantz snared 2-38 and Stephen Harris 1-27.
Eccles were sent packing for 86 in 12 overs. Stephon Brown captured 4-13 and Leon Pless 3-11.
Jun 02, 2017By Sean Devers In sweltering heat on a slow track and heavy Everest outfield the National U-17 select lost to Berbice by 70 runs but progressed to face defending Champions Demerara on a better net...
