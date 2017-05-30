GSCL Inc congratulates Speedboat, Regal Masters on Independence Cup success

Latest update May 30th, 2017 12:55 AM

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) has extended congratulations

Man-of-the-match in the open final Lennox Marks accepts the prize from Mrs. Hardyal.

to Speedboat and Regal Masters on their success in the Independence Cup which concluded on Sunday at Everest.
Led by a fine 72 from opener Lennox Marks Speedboat defeated Regal All Stars by three wickets in the Open final. Despite losing their final preliminary round game to Ariel, Regal Masters defeated the said opponent by 47 runs to retain their title.
“We have seen exciting cricket through out this tournament and hats off to Speedboat and Regal Masters for coming out on top,” a release from the entity stated.
Scores in the open final: Regal All Stars 137-8 (Marvin Bobb 39, Kishore Smith 3-15). Speedboat 140-7 in 14.3 overs (Lennox Marks 72, Fazal Rafiek 3-31).
Masters final; Regal Masters 150-7. (Eric Thomas 37, Ryan Singh 2-16). Ariel 103-7 (Ron Ramnauth 23, Mahendra Hardyal 3-28).
In their final preliminary round game Ariel beat Regal Masters by four wickets. Regal Masters 121 all out in 13.3 overs (Troy Kippins 30, Roy Persaud 4-23). Ariel 122-6. (Mohamed Rafeek 56, Peter Persaud 28). The competition was sponsored by Trophy Stall, Regal Sport and Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.

