Knowledge and understanding is two different thing

A lot of people including politicians and lawyers don’t know de difference between understanding and knowledge. Understanding is much deeper than knowledge.

Many people know us but very few understand us.

For example Basil de Willie and de Chat-3, two of a kind wid style and attitude, think dem understand dem boys. When dem boys talk bout Basil de Willie he does tun a Chinee name Sue. De same thing wid de Chat-3. He think he born a Chinee that name Sue.

Both men Sue dem boys fuh frighten dem and mek dem shut dem mouth. Dem nevah tek time to understand dem boys because dem woulda know that dem don’t know how fuh done.

Dem should ask Jagdeo, Brassington and others. Dem boys got a lawyer who know de difference between knowledge and understanding.

He got a wife and 12 pickney. He had to move out ee house he rent in Republic Park because de contract come to an end and de owner want ee house.

De lawyer was having a hard time finding a new house.

When he seh he had 12 pickney, nobody would rent him dem place because dem feel de pickney dem would bruck up de house.

He couldn’t seh that he nah got pickney because he couldn’t lie. Everybady know that lawyers, except Basil de Willie and De Chat-3— cannot and do not lie.

So, dem boys lawyah decide fuh send his wife for a walk to the cemetery with 11 of dem pickney. He tek the remaining one with him to see rental homes with the real estate agent.

He fall in love wid one of dem house in Prashad Nagar next to de Chat-3 and the price was right — the agent asked: “How many children do you have?

De lawyah seh: “Twelve.”

The agent asked, “Where are the others?”

The lawyer, with ee best courtroom sad look, seh, “Dem in the cemetery with dem muddah.”

De lesson is it’s not necessary to lie. Just choose the right words. Jagdeo never learn that. And don’t forget, most Guyanese politicians are, unfortunately, lawyahs.

Talk half and mek sure you understand lawyahs when dem talk.