GABF President meets Berbice affiliate executives

After his return from mid-term congress in Hong Kong, the Guyana Amateur Basketball

Federation (GABF) president, Nigel Hinds, followed on the heels of a visit from FIBA executive director assistant Mr. Victor Mansure to Berbice, with a visit of his own. Mr. Hinds visited Berbice on Saturday last and met with the executive committee of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) and informed on the development plan for Berbice.

Hinds and the officials visited the Vryman’s Erven Basketball court to assess interest in providing the court with lights and cover.

Mr. Vibert Garrett, the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association president indicated that preparation is underway to improve female Basketball in schools.

Several balls that were presented to the association would be handed over to schools to aid that effort.

A generator was also presented by Hinds and will be used to power the score clocks and the lights that will be used for the basketball court.