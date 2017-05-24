GABF President meets Berbice affiliate executives

Latest update May 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

After his return from mid-term congress in Hong Kong, the Guyana Amateur Basketball

Mr. Vibert Garrett (left) the president of the BABA, during his meeting with Mr. Nigel Hinds (right) with Jasola Mc Donald Secretary Treasurer display the equipment presented by Hinds.

Federation (GABF) president, Nigel Hinds, followed on the heels of a visit from FIBA executive director assistant Mr. Victor Mansure to Berbice, with a visit of his own. Mr. Hinds visited Berbice on Saturday last and met with the executive committee of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) and informed on the development plan for Berbice.
Hinds and the officials visited the Vryman’s Erven Basketball court to assess interest in providing the court with lights and cover.
Mr. Vibert Garrett, the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association president indicated that preparation is underway to improve female Basketball in schools.
Several balls that were presented to the association would be handed over to schools to aid that effort.
A generator was also presented by Hinds and will be used to power the score clocks and the lights that will be used for the basketball court.

