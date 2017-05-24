Fishermen implicated in deadly ‘pirate’ attack

-suspect’s brother rescued two crewmen;

later learnt sibling was involved

As they consumed alcohol at a koker two Tuesday nights ago, Rose Hall, Corentyne fishermen ‘Rambo’ and ‘Antenna’, allegedly hatched a plot to rob some of their own friends who were out at sea.

Armed with cutlasses, they reportedly then went out into the Corentyne River, where they attacked 51-year-old boat captain, Mahadeo Ramdehol, also known as ‘Chico’, of 146 Kilcoy Squatting Area, and his two crewmen, Arjun Permaul, 45, and Parmanand Nandan, 21.

After allegedly relieving the victims of some fish and their outboard engine, and striking Ramdehol on the head with a cutlass, the attackers forced the victims to jump overboard.

Ramdehol’s body was found the following day near the Rose Hall foreshore. A postmortem revealed that he had drowned.

But in an amazing stroke of fate, the other two fishermen, Arjun Permaul and Parmanand Nandan, were pulled to safety by the brother of one of the robbers, who had gone fishing a few hours later, and had no clue of his sibling’s murderous plan.

That is the story that the two prime suspects, have reportedly told ranks from the Force’s Major Crimes Unit, after being transported from Berbice to Georgetown for questioning.

They are among three suspects who are in custody and who are likely to face murder charges shortly.

Police identified the alleged ‘pirates’ by the aliases ‘Rambo’, a 51-year-old fisherman of Rose Hall, Corentyne, and ‘Antenna’, a 57-year-old from Rose Hall, Corentyne.

The third detained man is ‘Davo’ the 57-year-old brother of ‘Rambo.’

One of the suspects was detained on Saturday, while the others were arrested on Tuesday. Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed the arrests and said that investigators have approached the courts to detain the first suspect for another 72 hours.

Investigators from ‘B’ Division, Berbice, recovered the stolen boat engine on Monday.

A relative of the slain boat captain revealed yesterday that the family knows at least one of the detained men.

While being questioned by Major Crimes ranks, ‘Rambo’ and ‘Antenna’ said that after drinking by a koker last week Tuesday, they took their boat about a mile out into the Corentyne River. There, they encountered fishermen Mahadeo Ramdehol, Arjun Permaul and Parmanand Nandan.

The survivors would later reveal that the ‘pirates’ were masked and that the attack occurred at around 18:30 hrs, about a mile away from the Tain, Corentyne foreshore.

One survivor recalled that they had just retreated to the cabin of the boat after having dinner, when the masked men rammed their vessel.

The ‘pirates’ ordered the crew to switch off the lights of the vessel, and enter the ‘pirates’ boat. They then set the victim’s boat, the Varuni L loose alight.

Afterwards, Rambo’ allegedly struck boat captain Ramdehol and ordered the three victims to jump into the river.

They then returned to shore with their loot.

Meanwhile, a brother of the suspect ‘Rambo,’ who was not involved in the attack, went out to fish and saw fishermen Arjun Permaul and Parmanand Nandan swimming and signaling for help.

He took the victims to land.

It was then that the suspect, known as ‘Antenna,’ revealed that he and ‘Rambo’ had carried out the attack and stole the victims’ 40 Horsepower Yamaha outboard engine.

The rescuer allegedly then helped his brother and accomplice to hide the outboard engine.

Boat captain Mahadeo Ramdehol is survived by his wife, Chitrani Jaipersaud, and sons, aged 19 and 16.