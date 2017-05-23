Minister Norton cleared of heart related complications

-discharged from hospital, expected to make full recovery

“I’m happy it was not my heart,” said Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton. The Minister was at the time responding to questions from this publication about his recent hospitalisation.

Dr Norton was discharged from the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on Sunday after he was admitted there on Wednesday.

While he suffered no pain, Minister Norton disclosed that he did experience some dizziness and light-headedness. However, an electrocardiogram [ECG], ultrasound, CT Scan and MRI all revealed that nothing was amiss with the Social Cohesion’s Minister’s heart. “I am happy it had nothing to do with the heart but I myself thought it had to do with the heart at first…If anything was going to happen it might have been caught in the ‘nick of time’,” said Minister Norton.

He, however, did admit that his blood pressure had soared considerably which might have resulted in the ‘unwell’ sensations he experienced.

Those feelings have since dissipated, Dr. Norton said. He revealed that he still feels some degree of tiredness. He has been given some sick leave, during which he expects to make a full recovery.

The Minister is convinced that his hospitalisation might have been linked to the fact that he has been working for nearly two years without vacation leave.

“I have been travelling quite a lot; I think I might have just overdone it. I feel ok right now but I have been sleeping a lot in the hospital, and now since I am at home,” said Minister Norton.

In fact had he not been hospitalised, Dr. Norton would have travelled to Argentina this past weekend on work related duties.

“I still feel I can do with some more rest. Many a times when you travel overseas you go into a conference and then you leave from the conference for the airport. And in the hinterland too I had some thrilling experience, all a part of the job. I think that has had an impact on me,” said Dr. Norton.

Although he has had a hectic work regimen, he disclosed that he had always ensured that exercise, in the form of running, was a staple. This he believed might have helped to extend his physical resilience.

But his running activities had in fact slowed a few days prior to being hospitalised. This, according to Minister Norton, was due to his knees becoming pressured from excessive running on hard surfaces. The day before being admitted to hospital, Dr. Norton said that he was making preparations to start a gym.

“I was advised that rather than running and hitting the hard surface I should go into the gym and use the treadmill,” said Dr. Norton even as he expressed some disappointment that he now has to put that on a back burner for the time being.

“I am really disappointed because I was looking forward to do a 10k run this weekend,” said Minister Norton. The run is one that has been planned as part of the activities for the Independence Day celebration.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday said, “Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, has been discharged from the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and is resting comfortably at home.”

It added, “His prognosis is good and he is expected to return to work in the next two weeks.”