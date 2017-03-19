Latest update March 19th, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fitness Paradise Gym launch ‘Elder-Fit’ Class

Mar 19, 2017 Sports 0

Elderly encouraged to exercise in comfortable atmosphere

Fitness Paradise Gym, Located at Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown yesterday launched

Trainer Oryan Joseph (standing left) and CEO of Fitness Paradise Gym Donald Sinclair (standing right) along with reigning Miss Fitness Paradise Xamera Kippins take time out for a photo with some of the Elder-Fit class yesterday.

their first Elder-Fit Class.
Speaking with Kaieteur Sport at yesterday’s event, Fitness Paradise Gym CEO, Donald Sinclair noted that the class will provide an opportunity for one hour of movement, dance, stretching and physical games all done in a lively and fun atmosphere to give participants an experience of healthy, enjoyable physical activity at their own pace.
Sinclair who has spearheaded the setting up of a Gym at the Georgetown Prisons informed that this initiative was inspired by an experience of bereavement on the part of a close relative of his.
”And I thought that instead of her just being isolated by herself grieving, it would be good if she could be part of a group of persons being active, moving, doing dance movements and so on. So basically that is the inspiration for the elder-fit class.”
Sinclair also informed that his thoughts coincided with those of Trainer Oryan Joseph who always expressed a desire to work with elderly persons.
”You know the elderly sometimes feel hesitant about being part of a regular gym session, so they prefer very often to be with persons like themselves, so that is why we thought of having this special elder-fit class that would target those persons basically 60-years and over.”
The first such class was held yesterday afternoon with a group of excited elders and will continue twice per week, every Friday from 17:00 – 18:00hrs and on Saturday’s from 13:00hrs.
Sinclair said the idea is to involve the participants in things they might remember: “Like dancing the twist, dancing the mash potatoes, playing games to keep them active.” The cost per month is $3,500. (Franklin Wilson)

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Regional First-Class cricket…Fudadin’s come-back fifty gives Jaguars lead

Digicel Regional First-Class cricket…Fudadin’s come-back...

Mar 19, 2017

Reifer (50), Bishoo (39) contribute with bat By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Stag Beer, Cascadia Hotel & Vnet Communications Back in First-Class cricket for the first time this...
Read More
GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Dutch dragsters aim to make things difficult for locals today

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Dutch...

Mar 19, 2017

Joseph out with keen injury

Joseph out with keen injury

Mar 19, 2017

Foreign Affairs ministry to host dominoes on March 24

Foreign Affairs ministry to host dominoes on...

Mar 19, 2017

Higher level of competition expected at CS&J tourney –Ninvalle

Higher level of competition expected at CS&J...

Mar 19, 2017

GCA Carib Beer first division T20…GCC, DCC, Police, MSC record victories

GCA Carib Beer first division T20…GCC, DCC,...

Mar 19, 2017

WBCA congratulates Joseph on CPL pick

WBCA congratulates Joseph on CPL pick

Mar 19, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch