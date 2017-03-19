Fitness Paradise Gym launch ‘Elder-Fit’ Class

Elderly encouraged to exercise in comfortable atmosphere

Fitness Paradise Gym, Located at Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown yesterday launched

their first Elder-Fit Class.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport at yesterday’s event, Fitness Paradise Gym CEO, Donald Sinclair noted that the class will provide an opportunity for one hour of movement, dance, stretching and physical games all done in a lively and fun atmosphere to give participants an experience of healthy, enjoyable physical activity at their own pace.

Sinclair who has spearheaded the setting up of a Gym at the Georgetown Prisons informed that this initiative was inspired by an experience of bereavement on the part of a close relative of his.

”And I thought that instead of her just being isolated by herself grieving, it would be good if she could be part of a group of persons being active, moving, doing dance movements and so on. So basically that is the inspiration for the elder-fit class.”

Sinclair also informed that his thoughts coincided with those of Trainer Oryan Joseph who always expressed a desire to work with elderly persons.

”You know the elderly sometimes feel hesitant about being part of a regular gym session, so they prefer very often to be with persons like themselves, so that is why we thought of having this special elder-fit class that would target those persons basically 60-years and over.”

The first such class was held yesterday afternoon with a group of excited elders and will continue twice per week, every Friday from 17:00 – 18:00hrs and on Saturday’s from 13:00hrs.

Sinclair said the idea is to involve the participants in things they might remember: “Like dancing the twist, dancing the mash potatoes, playing games to keep them active.” The cost per month is $3,500. (Franklin Wilson)