Jagdeo fly he mouth pun Quinn

De wuss thing anybody can do is call somebody a liar. In de old days, when people call a man a liar is time to fight to de death. People use to be very careful, so careful that it tun a law that if you call a man a liar you can go to court. People don’t mek that mistake. Even in Parliament people don’t call one another liar although nuff of dem does lie.

Jagdeo decide to call Quinn, de British High Commissioner, a liar. That is a case of pot calling skillet black. That is de first time in de history of de country that anybody ever step out of line against a senior diplomat. Dem boys seh that Jagdeo had to be going out of he head to do such a thing.

De Chat-3 run tell him how de British High Commissioner join wid de SOCU people and sport at a place name Oasis. This place got security camera so everything would be recorded. A lady who SOCU arrest and question was going home when she see de SOCU people inside de Oasis. Right away she call de Chat-3 who mek he mouth fast and run to a newspaper that nobody don’t read.

Jagdeo pick up de paper and without checking, repeat wha de Chat-3 hear.

De High Commissioner seh how he never been deh but Jagdeo claim how he believe de Chat-3. Diplomacy dead as far as Jagdeo and he people concern. He did send a woman to cuss out de American Ambassador. Now he cussing de British and all because he get arrested.

Dem boys been to de Oasis to check de video and de British do de same. Dem did expect de Oasis people to seh how de camera not wukking but de man ain’t tek that chance. He is one of dem who like Jagdeo but he get squeeze because de High Commissioner is he countryman.

Dem boys seh that Jagdeo just burn he boat to London. By extension he also burn he boat to some other place. And if he expect to get Trump support he got to think again because Trump ain’t forget de Ambassador. Story

Talk half and watch how de British gun shame Jagdeo who don’t have no shame.