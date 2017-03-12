Latest update March 12th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Unprincipled importers, crooked Health staff fashion drug shortage-Lawrence

Mar 12, 2017 News 0

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, has been able to establish the real reason

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence

behind the drug shortage in the system. Lawrence blamed a conspiracy among some drug suppliers and public health ministry staff for the crisis in the sector.
In her missive to the media, Lawrence explained how she sought to address the matter. She said that she was “greeted with the news of a shortage of drugs in the system” upon her appointment and immediately held talks with Material Management Unit (MMU) staff of the Ministry of Public Health.
She said that she also visited several regional hospitals and met with the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation executives to correct the problem.
Three months after, Lawrence said that she was still uncovering a combination of skulduggery, collusion, delinquency, deliberate breaching of established sector protocols by Public Health staff, manipulation of the system by some importers with the support of employees and a fabrication of records including evidence of bogus receipts.
So pervasive is the practice that “We have had to call in the police to deal with staff who are selling drugs to private pharmacies,” Lawrence disclosed.
The Minister stressed that the current drug shortage was a ploy manufactured by “Some unprincipled importers and crooked Public Health staff to enrich themselves.”
She pointed to the widespread practice among some suppliers who wait until close to the contractual delivery date and then indicate their inability to supply the items for which they had been paid.
Others, she said, supplied a few of the items then refused to supply the remainder, blaming unexpected changes in the global market prices.
“This has created the supply gaps creating acute shortage especially in the outlying Regions,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said while the importers and the staff of the health sector are short-changing the public health sector the very items are available on the local market at very steep prices. These are offered by the same suppliers and their pharmaceutical clients.
The Minister of Public Health said that this has forced private health institutions nationwide to buy the now high-priced items in limited quantities to help meet the needs of their patients.
Lawrence stated that critical drugs in short supply at Guyana’s only tertiary referral hospital and available from suppliers whose products were of an inferior quality, were often compromised during production, transportation and delivery to the Public Health sector and sold at high prices.
She said that these poor quality pharmaceuticals have often-times negatively impacted the lives of patients and resulted in increased health care cost to the nation.
After meeting with public health officials around the country and at GPHC, the Minister was compelled in the interest of the health of the people of Guyana, to ensure that an adequate supply of drugs was immediately available in the country to meet the current crisis.
She said that this is what led to the recent procurement by the GPHC for emergency pharmaceuticals.

More in this category

Sports

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and GDF for today’s final; Conquerors and St. Ignatius battle for 3rd

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and...

Mar 12, 2017

By Franklin Wilson Paiwomak Warriors Football Club based at Annai in the Rupununi will battle the Guyana Defence Force in today’s final of the National Women’s Developmental League which will...
Read More
Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Mar 12, 2017

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph and Gajanand Singh

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph...

Mar 12, 2017

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

Mar 12, 2017

Milo football resumes today with four more matches

Milo football resumes today with four more

Mar 12, 2017

12th DMW National Park Cycle Meet …Romello Crawford wins feature 35-lap race; Curtis Dey cops juvenile race

12th DMW National Park Cycle Meet …Romello...

Mar 12, 2017

Indoor games day at Sha’veh Entertainment Centre Corentyne Berbice

Indoor games day at Sha’veh Entertainment...

Mar 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Pay the people their money!

    The workers who are being made redundant by the closure of the Wales Estate should be paid their severance, in accordance... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch