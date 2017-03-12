Milo football resumes today with four more matches

Play in this year’s Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition resumes today with four more matches at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Below are the fixtures:

11:00 hrs East Riumveldt Secondary v/s St. Mary’s Secondary School

12:30 hrs St John’s College v/s Pure Masters

14:00 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s Kingston Secondary

15:30 hrs Morgan Learning Centre v/s Tucville secondary