Milo football resumes today with four more matches

Latest update March 12th, 2017 12:45 AM
Play in this year’s Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition resumes today with four more matches at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Below are the fixtures:
11:00 hrs East Riumveldt Secondary v/s St. Mary’s Secondary School
12:30 hrs St John’s College v/s Pure Masters
14:00 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s Kingston Secondary
15:30 hrs Morgan Learning Centre v/s Tucville secondary
