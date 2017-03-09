Petra Organisation launches 2nd Annual Futsal Competition -action kicks off next Monday

Remaining committed to its stated agenda which is to give a hand towards the development of football, the Petra Organisation, one of the hardest working entities in the sport launched its 2nd Annual Futsal Tournament, during a simple ceremony that was held on Tuesday evening, at the Bransville Hotel on Pike Street, Prashad Nagar.

In attendance were Co-Director of the Organisation Troy Mendonca, referees’ co-ordinator Wayne Griffith, defending champs Bent Street Manager Troy Lambert and Petra official Clifford Jones.

Speaking at the occasion, Mendonca said the tournament will comprise twenty-four teams from across the various wards in Georgetown, but also includes one each from Agricola and West Demerara’s Showstoppers, the reigning Guinness champion.

He informed that prize monies totalling in excess of $800,000 will be up for grabs with the winners to receive $400,000, runner-up $200,000 and 3rd and 4th placed teams $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The Petra official also disclosed that the tournament which will run for eight nights starting next Monday will conclude on April 15, at the National Gymnasium.

According to Mendonca, the opening round will be played on a knockout basis with the twelve winners advancing to the round robin stage after being divided into three groups of four after which the top two and the best two third placed finishers move into the quarter-finals.

Mendonca extended thanks to the National Sports Commission for allowing them the usage of the facility, adding that the entity has been very co-operative with the Organisation over the years.

The teams invited are: champions Bent Street, Festival City, Stevedore Housing Scheme, Sparta Boss, Tiger Bay, Albouystown, North Ruimveldt, West Back Road, Leopold Street, West Front Road, Sophia, Agricola, Showstoppers, Alexander Village, Broad Street, Camp Street All Stars, Kitty, Globe Yard, Channel 9 Warriors, Hustlers, North East La Penitence, Back Circle, Campbellville and Tucville.